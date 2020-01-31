×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Crown’ Will End After Season 5 With Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Imelda Staunton
CREDIT: Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Shutters

The Crown” will end after season five, in which Imelda Staunton is to play Queen Elizabeth, Variety has confirmed.

The historical drama from Sony-backed Left Bank Pictures, once believed to be an open-ended pursuit that could see the inclusion of Meghan Markle and her new family, will end with Staunton, who had been rumored to be helming the series for a number of months.

The Crown” has been Netflix’s most global-facing original out of the U.K., and saw Claire Foy play the Queen across its first two seasons, earning her both Golden Globe and Emmy Awards. The most recent season, which debuted last year, saw Oscar-winning “The Favorite” actor Olivia Colman portraying the monarch.

Production has begun on season four, which will see the introduction of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin). “God’s Own Country” actor Josh O’Connor plays Prince Charles. Colman will also return as the Queen.

Creator and executive producer Peter Morgan confirmed that Staunton will take the show into the 2000s: “I’m absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty The Queen for the fifth and final season, taking ‘The Crown’ into the 21st Century. Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.”

Morgan said he had envisioned the show, which launched in late 2016, as running for six seasons, but “now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

Cindy Holland, VP of original content for Netflix, said: “The first three seasons of ‘The Crown’ defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success. It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the U.K. and loved by millions of fans around the world. I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of Season 5, bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end.”

Staunton added: “I have loved watching ‘The Crown’ from the very start. As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion.”

More TV

  • Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Sets Podcast Pact

    Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Sets Podcast Pact With iHeartMedia

    Geoffrey Zakarian, a chef and restaurateur who is regular on Food Network, has set a podcast pact with iHeartMedia. Zakarian’s Corner Table Entertainment banner will produce a podcast featuring Zakarian interviewing “best in class” notables from various sectors with a focus on the elements of success. Zakarian plans to record the first batch of episodes [...]

  • Imelda Staunton

    'The Crown' Will End After Season 5 With Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth

    “The Crown” will end after season five, in which Imelda Staunton is to play Queen Elizabeth, Variety has confirmed. The historical drama from Sony-backed Left Bank Pictures, once believed to be an open-ended pursuit that could see the inclusion of Meghan Markle and her new family, will end with Staunton, who had been rumored to be [...]

  • The NFL Super Bowl Vince Lombardi

    Roku Pulls Fox Channels Ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Contract Dispute

    Roku, less than three days before Super Bowl LIV is set to air on Fox, has removed all Fox Corp. channels from the Roku Channel Store — a move the broadcaster called a “poorly timed negotiating ploy.” In a tweet Thursday, Roku said that its distribution deal with Fox Corp. was set to expire on [...]

  • CABLE GIRLS

    Intl. TV Newswire: ‘Cable Girls’ Trailer, Platino Market, ‘Gyspy Bride’ Series

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Variety shares the trailer for “Cable Girls’” final season, the Platino Awards adds a market, VIS and Diagonal team on a “Gypsy Bride” series adaptation, and CTV announces new comedy series “Children Ruin Everything.” “Cable Girls” Final Season Gets Trailer “Cable Girls” (“Chicas del Cable”) Netflix’s first Spanish Original [...]

  • Coca-Cola Bets on Jonah Hill, Martin

    Coca-Cola Bets on Jonah Hill, Martin Scorsese for Super Bowl Energy Boost

    Jonah Hill just wanted to see his friend Martin Scorsese. Coca-Cola wanted to make an interesting Super Bowl commercial. Somehow, those two goals came together. The soda giant has enlisted actor Hill and director Scorsese in a Super Bowl effort that bucks its traditions for the event. For years, Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl entrances have focused [...]

  • Quibi Takes to Super Bowl in

    Quibi Takes to Super Bowl in Bid to Gain Awareness for Launch

    Quibi is betting that a very traditional form of short video will boost its efforts to get consumers interested in a non-traditional version it hopes to sell. The mobile-entertainment hub, which is slated to launch April 6, will run a 30-second ad in the Super Bowl touting the benefits of its new subscription service, which [...]

  • MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon

    'Masked Singer' Season 3 Preview: March Madness-Style Tournament, More Stars and Harder Clues

    “The Masked Singer” is already a hit. Now, with the help of this Sunday’s Super Bowl, Fox hopes to solidify the franchise’s ratings power — especially as it prepares a dance-focused spinoff. The hit reality series — which features actors, singers, athletes and other notables belting songs while deep undercover in elaborate costumes — doesn’t [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad