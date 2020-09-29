‘The Crown’ Season 4 Set For November Bow on Netflix

Netflix has announced a Nov. 15 premiere date for the fourth season of hit show “The Crown.”

“Change is coming. 15th November,” Netflix tweeted on Tuesday, as it released four new images from the series.

Change is coming. 15th November. pic.twitter.com/MdRUGWxj6h — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 29, 2020

Inspired by the award-winning play, “The Audience,” “The Crown” tells the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self.

Season four begins in the late 1970s, where Queen Elizabeth, played by Olivia Colman, and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor, who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (“Emma Corrin”) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people.

Written by Peter Morgan, “The Crown” season 4 also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.