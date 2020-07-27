Global Bulletin: Female-Led Writers’ Room Program TellHerVision Launched in U.K.

U.K. non-profit ERA5050 has partnered with Comedy 50:50 to launch TellHerVision, a writers’ room mentorship program exclusively for women working in comedy. The program is supported by ScreenSkills with funding coming from National Lottery funds awarded by the British Film Institute’s Future Film Skills program. Hat Trick Productions and TimesUp U.K. will participate as strategic partners.

Established to address gender inequality in TV comedy writing and limited access to comedy writers’ rooms facing female creatives, TellHerVision will task eight writers or teams of writers with the creation and execution of a pilot episode for a studio sitcom featuring female characters in lead roles.

Several mentors will provide insight and support throughout the process, including actor-writer-producer Joanna Scanlan (“Notes on a Scandal”), writer-producer Juliet Morrish (“Spokke”), producer and former commissioning editor Michaela Hennessy-Vass (“Benidorm,” “Mumbai Calling”) and ERA5050 co-founder, actress Polly Kemp (“The Thick of It”).

“ERA5050 is committed to finding practical ways to address gender inequality across TV, film and theater,” said Kemp as part of the TellHerVision announcement. “This project is a demonstration of our fundamental strategy of giving women paid opportunities and increasing the representation of women on British stage and screen.”

CATALOG

Banijay has confirmed that following the company’s acquisition of Endemol Shine Group, Cathy Payne will remain as CEO of Banijay Rights and oversee the distribution arm of the company while heading the integration of the two companies and guiding exploitation of the conjoined portfolios. She will report to Banijay CEO Marco Basseti.

Payne’s efforts will encompass linear, digital and self-publishing relationships for the company’s multiple brands and more than 88,000 hours of catalog content including popular franchises such as “Survivor,” “MasterChef” and “Temptation Island.”

Payne’s work bringing the two catalogues under one roof is already underway, with a new website and app set to launch before September’s rollout of the expanded catalog.

FORMATS

ITV Studios’ Armoza Formats has sold a pair of unscripted formats to India’s Frames Production Company, dance makeover program “The Moves” and interactive game show “Beat the Grid.”

“The Moves” puts four professional dance coaches head-to-head as they attempt to give contestants “dance makeovers,” improving their outdated or downright bad moves. The coaches will select one participant and help them prepare them for a public dance-off at the end of each episode in front of an audience which will vote for its favorite performance.

Produced with Nimrod Harel and Yaron Yashinski’s Gamechanger, “Beat the Grid” is a CGI-powered game show in which contestants can win cash prizes by guessing the answers to a question from squares on a grid which expand as questions are answered correctly. After 10 seconds, viewers at home can try to take the money for themselves.

APPOINTMENTS

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced several changes to the executive structure of its Youth & Entertainment branch.

Kelly Bradshaw, most recently VP and brand lead for MTV U.K. Northern and Eastern Europe, will serve as VP of brand and content strategy, VCNI Youth & Entertainment. Craig Orr, formerly VP of commissioning and development for MTV International will expand his remit as VP content development, VCNI Youth & Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Nickelodeon International head of digital Kate Sils has had her role at the company expanded to include oversight of the Youth & Entertainment brands as VP of VCNI Digital & Multiplatform. And Jemma Yates has been named VP of programming and acquisitions for VCNI Youth & Entertainment, responsible for consumer content across all markets and services.

The executives will report to Kerry Taylor, executive VP of VCNI Youth & Entertainment brands.