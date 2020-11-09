Telepool’s Global Screen Consolidates, Appoints Julia Webber as New Boss – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Telepool’s Global Screen consolidates sales and acquisitions and puts Julia Weber in charge, Izzy snags six series for streaming, ITV will adapt “Our House,” Abacus Media Rights will distribute Canadian Comedy “Sort Of,” and ZDFE and taglicht team on historical cold cases.

APPOINTMENT

Telepool’s international distribution division Global Screen is consolidating its sales and acquisition activities for both film and TV content and has appointed Julia Weber as the company’s new head of international acquisitions and sales, effective January 2021. Alexandra Heidrich, who previously held the role, will exit Telepool before the end of 2020.

“I kicked off my career in TV sales and have also spent years dedicating myself to the film business,” said Webber in a release. “This move allows me to bring it all together just as the lines between cinema, TV and VOD are becoming increasingly blurred.”

“The traditional international distribution model is very much a thing of the past. More than ever, we need to engage with creators earlier, and operate as reliable and fully committed co-producers — no matter the type of content,” said Telepool CEO Jan Frouman.

STREAMING

Israeli streaming platform Izzy has picked up a six-pack of series from ITV Studios’ Armoza Formats, three scripted dramas and one comedy and a docu-series.

The deal includes Artza Productions Ltd’s high-octane action series “Street Justice”; docu-series “Back to Life” from Reshet Media Ltd. and Armoza Formats; “Allenby,” a psychological drama unspooling amidst Tel Aviv’s nightlife; comedy series “My Life in 60 Seconds” from Reshet and Tedy Productions; and Esther Namdar and Tedy Productions’ legal drama “Red Lines,” all of which are currently available on Izzy.

Joining them soon on the platform are “Muna,” a fiction series about a small-town Arab photographer living in Tel Aviv, and docu-series “Back to Life,” which follows families waiting for potentially life-saving organ transplants.

Red Lines Credit: Armoza Formats

COMMISSION

ITV has commissioned “Our House,” a new four-part thriller series adaptation of the eponymous bestselling novel from Candlish Louise. The series will be adapted by Simon Ashdown (“Eastenders”) and produced by Red Planet Pictures, with joint managing director Belinda Campbell filling the role of executive producer.

“Our House” follows Fiona Lawson, who returns home one day to find that all her family’s things are gone, and a group of strangers are moving in. Insisting the home is not for sale, and certainly not already sold, her panic mounts as she is unable to contact anyone who might settle the matter for her.

DISTRIBUTION

Abacus Media Rights has secured international distribution rights for CBC’s new original Canadian comedy series “Sort Of,” produced by Sienna Films.

Created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, who also write with Jenn Engels, Ian Iqbal Rashid and Nelu Handa, “Sort Of” is the coming of age tale of Sabi Mehboob, a gender fluid millennial who plays several diverse roles in their family and community.

Produced by Sienna films, the series also received backing from the Canada Media Fund. It is executive produced by Baig and Filippo, Sienna Films’ Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny, and directed by Filippo and Renuka Jeyapalan (“Big Girl”).

‘Sort Of’ Bilal Baig Sabi, Kaya Kanashiro Violet Credit: Sienna Films

FACTUAL

ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) and with ZDFinfo are joining taglicht media to co-produce a new five-part forensic criminology series, “Crime Scene Antiquity,” which looks to shine a light on history’s coldest of cases, dating back millennia.

Using modern forensic techniques, CGI reproductions and experimental archaeology, the series will focus on high-profile cases of murder, assassination, treason, terrorism and cannibalism. Trained, high-profile experts in history, weaponry, ballistics, anthropology and genetics contribute to the series episodes, which unspool in ancient Athens, Rome, Egypt, Sweden and Macedonia.

“The combination of crime and ancient history makes for a fascinating subject. By using top experts, elaborate re-enactments and high-quality computer animations, Crime Scene Antiquity will take viewers back in time and give them an incredible insight into some of history’s most notorious cases,” said ZDFE vice president of unscripted Ralf Rueckauer.