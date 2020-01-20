×

TCB, Cineflix, All3Media Announce Sales Ahead of NATPE Miami

Edges Unknown
CREDIT: TCB Media Rights

Miami’s NATPE market kicks off on Tuesday, but deal announcements are already landing. London-based TCB Media Rights has sold 130 hours of content to Latin America, Cineflix and National Geographic Latin America closed a deal for four titles, and Discovery Latin America picked up popular makeover format “10 Years Younger” from All3Media.

TCB’s 130 Hours

Riding a wave of interest generated by November’s MIP Cancun market in Mexico, London-based distribution company TCB Media Rights has closed a raft of sales deals from its factual entertainment catalog.

In a two-title deal with A+E Latin America, TCB has sold Discovery Science/UKTV’s “Abandoned Engineering” and UKTV’s “Shipwreck Secrets” from history and science factual programming specialist and rights management company Like a Shot.

“Abandoned Engineering,” now heading into its fourth season, is one of TCB’s highest-profile titles having sold to more than 30 territories over the past four years. The show documents histories most ambitious engineering projects which were never finished, while “Shipwreck Secrets,” launched at last year’s Mipcom, uses cutting-edge technology to recreate the circumstances of famous shipwrecks. The later has already sold in the U.S.A., France, Spain and Czech Republic.

Automotive-themed programming has sold well in Latin America for TCB. Pixcom’s auto rehabilitation program “The Guild Garage” sold to A+E and Discovery Latin America. Discovery also picked up Just Might TV’s “Flipping Bangers” and Wider Films’ “The Car Years,” and renewed its license for the first two series of Cry Havoc Productions’ “Supercar Superbuild.”

Body-positive factual program “Shake My Beauty” also went to Discovery. Produced by Barcroft Media, the show tracks popular social media personalities who have embraced their physical differences to find fame on the internet.

National Geographic scooped a package of titles including “Border Interceptors,” “Egypt’s Unexplained Files,” “Kitten Rescuers,” Mythical Beats Unearthed” and “Worlds Wildest Weather.” The ¡Hola! Network licensed ITN Production’s portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, originally commissioned by Channel 5 in the U.K.

TCB’s NATPE catalog is headlined by an original commission, “Edges Unknown,” produced by Toronto-based 4East Media, as well as “How Did They Build That?,” “Lords of the Ocean” and “Shocking Emergency Calls.”

Cineflix Deals with National Geographic Latin America

Cineflix Rights announced sales for four science and natural history titles with National Geographic Latin America.

“Sinking Cities,” originally produced by Cineflix Productions for PBS in the U.S. and RMC in France, documents the lives of first responders, scientists and engineers in major metropolitan areas as they prepare to deal with imminent and likely dramatic changes resulting from climate change.

Brown Bob-produced “Inside the Operating Theatre” was commissioned by UKTV and follows a crack team of surgeons responsible for more than 100 life-altering operations a week at the Day Surgery Unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Norfolk, U.K.

Another Cineflix Productions program, co-produced with INE Entertainment for Discovery Science in the U.S.A., follows oceanic royalty Céline and Fabien Cousteau as they uncover mysteries from the Ocean’s floor.

And “Deadly Disasters,” produced by CIC Media for BBC Distribution Studios, examines histories most impactful natural disaster through breathtaking footage, survivor testimonials and expert analysis.

Sinking Cities
CREDIT: Cineflix

All3Media Intl. and Discovery Makeover “10 Years Younger”

Discovery Latin America has struck a deal with All3Media International to reboot Maverick TV format “10 Years Younger” to air across the region in 2020. Clocking in at 12 episodes, the series recruits a team of experts to work together on turning back the clock for a series of volunteers from various Latin America countries who want to update their images.

The format has now been produced in 16 territories including the U.S.A., Australia, Italy and the U.K., where it will return later this year after a six-episode commission from Channel 5.

According to Discovery Networks Intl. VP of production Michela Giorelli, the Latin American version is getting a face-lift of its own and will feature updated creative aspects with an increased regional context, while protecting the format’s popular storytelling formula.

  • Edges Unknown

    Miami's NATPE market kicks off on Tuesday, but deal announcements are already landing. London-based TCB Media Rights has sold 130 hours of content to Latin America, Cineflix and National Geographic Latin America closed a deal for four titles, and Discovery Latin America picked up popular makeover format "10 Years Younger" from All3Media. TCB's 130 Hours

