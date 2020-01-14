×

TCA: British Streamer BritBox Adds Shows, Including ‘A Confession,’ With Martin Freeman

Leo Barraclough

From ITV StudiosA CONFESSION on ITVEpisode 1Pictured: JESSICA D'ARCY as Lora, MARTIN FREEMAN as Steve Fulcher, CHARLIE COOPER as Kevin Reape and SIOBHAN FINNERAN as Elaine Pickford.This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044
CREDIT: Courtesy of ITV Studios

BritBox, BBC Studios and ITV’s streaming service in North America, has added several co-productions, live specials, renewals and short series to its lineup, BritBox president Soumya Sriraman announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Assn. gathering in Pasadena.

Among the shows coming to the service are “A Confession,” an original drama from Jeff Pope (“Stan & Ollie,” “Philomena”), starring Martin Freeman (“Sherlock”) and Imelda Staunton (“Vera Drake”), about divergent paths to justice for two women when the confession of a violent criminal is ruled inadmissible; the six-part mystery series “Wild Bill,” starring Rob Lowe; “Sister Boniface,” about a crime-solving nun, a spin-off of the mystery series “Father Brown”; a co-production with ITV from Mammoth Screen, “McDonald and Dodds,” about a pair of mismatched police detectives, starring Jason Watkins (“Hold the Sunset,” “The Crown”); and Mike Bartlett’s three-part psychological thriller “Sticks and Stones,” starring Ken Nwosu.

During the TCA session, Sriraman also led panel discussions on BritBox’s exclusive season 10 return of “Vera,” the U.K. mystery drama starring two-time Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn (“Secrets & Lies,” “Little Voice”), about a driven detective looking for answers along England’s breathtaking Northumberland coast; “Mrs. Brown’s Boys,” Brendan O’Carroll’s runaway hit U.K. comedy in which he stars as an overbearing Irish mother alongside a cast featuring his actual family; and the aforementioned “A Confession.”

BritBox will be renewing several series including season two of “There She Goes,” starring David Tennant; season two of mystery “The Mallorca Files,” a BritBox co-commission; season eight of “Father Brown,” starring Mark Williams as a crime-solving Catholic priest; season nine of tropical light-hearted whodunit “Death in Paradise”; and season two of BritBox original “The Bay,” starring Morven Christie (“Granchester,” “The A Word”). The streamer also recently added “Wallander,” in which a detective is assigned to investigate a series of murders in Southern Sweden.

BritBox will continue to feature live and near-simulcast programming, with more specials such as wall-to-wall coverage of Easter From King’s, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and the annual regal salute to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, Trooping the Color.

