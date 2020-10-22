Takis Candilis Returns to Banijay as Senior Adviser

Takis Candilis, former head of scripted at Banijay, is returning to the global producer-distributor as a senior adviser.

In recent months, Banijay, which operates 120 production entities across 22 territories, has upped its operations and talent in the scripted space. Candilis will focus on identifying and bringing in co-production ventures and high-end scripted projects in southern Europe.

Candilis left Banijay in 2018 to join France Télévisions as deputy managing director of broadcast and programming for the network. He spent the past two years supervising programming and editorial strategy for the group’s national channels.

Having started his career as an independent producer, the entrepreneur has also held leadership roles at TF1, Lagardère Entertainment, Tara Productions and Caméras Continentales.

“While unscripted continues to be at the core of Banijay, we have undoubtedly amplified our scripted efforts through the latest acquisition,” Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti said. “Teaming our increased ambition in the drama space with the ample opportunity in the market, we are sure, with Takis, we can further grow our international pipeline and strategically drive up southern European owned-IP for our catalogue.”

“What a difference two years makes,” Candilis added. “Banijay was always an inspiring, ambitious and ultimately creative business, but over the past few months, it has rapidly expanded and become a leading player in the scripted space. It’s a great time to be returning as the group continues to innovate and I look forward to working with the team to identify original premium IP projects and collaboration opportunities across southern Europe.”

As senior advisor, Candilis will work closely with Bassetti and the group’s core leadership team. The consultancy complements the recent appointment of Lars Blomgren, who now manages non-English language content for the group as head of scripted for EMEA.

Hit Banijay properties include “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Temptation Island,” “MasterChef” and “Wallander.”