Sweden's Filmlance, SVT Team on Mini-Series 'Tsunami' With 'Bron/Broen' Director

Tsunami
CREDIT: Fotograf Carolina Romare

Filmlance International, the Swedish production company owned by Endemol Shine Group, is set to produce “Tsunami,” a psychological drama mini-series directed by Henrik Georgsson (“Bron/Broen”).

“Tsunami,” which is being co-produced by Swedish broadcaster SVT, is set in Stockholm in the aftermath of a tsunami. The gripping drama explores how humans behave when faced with a natural disaster and follows the journey of Tomas, a man suspected of fraud who goes missing in Thailand. “Tsunami” is based on an original idea by Sara Kadefors (“Sandor & Ida”).

TrustNordisk has boarded international sales to “Tsunami.” Filmlance International recently launched the Swedish series “Caliphate” on SVT as well as presented the series at Goteborg’s TV showcase. Repped by Endemol Shine International, “Caliphate” explores how religious fundamentalism can destroy lives through the story of five women and charts events leading up to a terrorist attack in Sweden.

Directed by Goran Kapetanovic (“My Aunt in Sarajevo”), “Caliphate” was created by Wilhelm Behrman and Niklas Rockström, the duo behind the critically acclaimed drama “Before We Die.” The show filmed in Stockholm and Jordan, and premiered on SVT earlier this month. “Caliphate” has been highly popular on SVT’s VOD service, according to Endemol Shine Group.

“Filmlance deliver engaging and compelling local stories for the global market and we are incredibly proud that
both of these unflinching dramas are thought provoking and tackle tough human issues,” said Anders Landström, the managing director of Filmlance International.

Filmlance International’s credits include “Bron/Broen,” which was also directed by Georgsson and has been sold to more than 188 countries with seven remakes in the works.

The company’s upcoming projects include an adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s novel “Beartown” for HBO Europe. Meanwhile, Endemol Shine Group’s anticipated foreign-language shows include Norway’s “Beforeigners” for HBO Europe, Spain’s “The Idhun Memories” for Netflix, Sweden’s “Beartown” for HBO Europe, India’s “Bombay Begums” for Netflix, along with a Dutch adaptation of “The Councilman.”

