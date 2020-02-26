×

Sweden’s SVT Orders Crime Drama ‘Blackwater’ From ‘The Killing’ Producer Piv Bernth

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Piv Bernth
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple Tree Productions

Swedish broadcaster SVT has ordered a six-part TV adaptation of Kerstin Ekman’s crime novel “Blackwater” from Piv Bernth’s Apple Tree Productions. The series will be coproduced with ARD Degeto in Germany, and Filmpool Nord, and distributed internationally by ITV Studios. It has pre-sold to DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland, and RUV in Iceland.

Bernth, the International Emmy and BAFTA award-winning CEO of Apple Tree Productions, former head of drama at DR, and producer of “The Killing,” will lead production on “Blackwater.” Bernth will take part in a discussion on ITV international productions at Berlinale Series Market on Wednesday, organized by Variety.

“Blackwater” will be adapted for television as a premium crime drama series by Maren Louise Käehne (“Queen of Hearts,” “The Bridge,” “Borgen”) and directed by Pernilla August (“The Legacy,” “A Serious Game”). Marek Wieser (“Darling,” “Tigers,” “The Violin Player”) will serve as director of photography and Oscar-winning Anna Asp (“Fanny and Alexander,” “Wallander”) will handle production design.

Originally published in Sweden in 1993, the novel has since become available in 25 countries.

The story begins on a midsummer night in 1970, when two tourists are found murdered in a tent, far up in the mountains of North Sweden, near the small town of Blackwater. The incident intersects four random people’s lives, intertwining their destinies for better and for worse.

“’Blackwater’ is a powerful and compelling story, filled with unique, intriguing characters and many spectacular events, told through multiple points of view,” according to a statement from ITV. “Its setting – the Scandinavian forests – matches perfectly the ominous sense of foreboding that permeates the plot.”

Anna Cronemann, head of drama at SVT, said: “Developing a novel as iconic as ‘Blackwater’ into a series, inevitably means taking a huge risk. But with a beautiful script by Maren Louise Käehne, Piv Bernth producing and Pernilla August as director, I’m certain we’re about to make something quite extraordinary.”

Sebastian Lückel, head of acquisitions and coproductions at ARD Degeto, said: “With the pedigree of the team behind this project and an outstanding plot we simply could not say no to this collaboration with SVT.”

“Blackwater” was developed with the support of Creative Europe – Media Program of the European Union.

It is the second production from ITV Studios-backed Apple Tree following “Equinox,” a character-driven supernatural thriller series, currently shooting in Copenhagen for Netflix.

Apple Tree was founded by Lars Hermann and Bernth, who were behind international successes like “The Killing,” “The Legacy,” “Follow the Money,” “The Bridge,” “Liberty” and “Ride Upon the Storm.”

More TV

  • Piv Bernth

    Sweden's SVT Orders Crime Drama ‘Blackwater’ From ‘The Killing’ Producer Piv Bernth

    Swedish broadcaster SVT has ordered a six-part TV adaptation of Kerstin Ekman’s crime novel “Blackwater” from Piv Bernth’s Apple Tree Productions. The series will be coproduced with ARD Degeto in Germany, and Filmpool Nord, and distributed internationally by ITV Studios. It has pre-sold to DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland, and RUV [...]

  • FREUD

    Marvin Kren on His Upcoming Netflix Original Thriller Series ‘Freud’

    “Freud,” Netflix’s upcoming mystery thriller from director by Marvin Kren, places a young Sigmund, before his establishment as a worldwide medical icon, in the middle of a brutal 19th century murder case in Vienna. A Vienna native himself, Kren won numerous awards for his work in TV (“Four Blocks”) and film (“Rammbock,” “Blood Glacier”). In addition [...]

  • Heide Schwochow, Constantin Lieb and Christian

    ‘Transitniki’ Wins Trip to Lille’s Series Mania at Berlin CoPro Series 2020

    Reciprocating an exchange which saw Series Mania 2019 Co-Pro Pitching winner “Capturing Big Mouth” participate at this year’s Berlin CoPro Series, German project “Transitniki” will make the return trip to Lille next month, having been selected by Series Mania representatives in Berlin. From Germany’s Rohfilm Factory, “Transitniki” is set in 1985, behind the Iron Curtain, [...]

  • LARS BLOMGREN

    Endemol Shine’s Lars Blomgren Talks Growth in Scripted, the New Drama Series Landscape

    BERLIN — In the run-up to the Berlinale Series Market, the Endemol Shine Group announced the launch of a new and powerful scripted label in Berlin, MadeFor Film, headed by joint CEOs, Nanni Erben and Gunnar Juncken. Here, “The Bridge” executive producer Lars Blomgren, who was appointed Endemol Shine head of scripted, EMEA in June [...]

  • Mystery Road 2

    Berlin: New Wave of Australian Series Brings Indigenous Stories Into Focus

    A new wave of Australian drama series has shined a light on Indigenous cultures, with Aboriginal-led productions reshaping the domestic market while finding a global platform for Indigenous stories. What that might mean for Indigenous Australians was the focus of “Mainstream, Genre and Indigenous Perspectives: New Wave Australian Series,” a panel that took place Tuesday [...]

  • Branka Katic Branka Katic, a cast

    Beta Film Drives into Europe’s Adria Region, Investing in Drugi Plan (EXCLUSIVE)

    BERLIN — Underscoring its ambitions for Central and Eastern Europe, “Babylon Berlin” and “Gomorrah’s” Beta Film has just taken a majority stake in Zagreb-based Drugi Plan, producers of Netflix pick-up “The Paper” and “Success,” HBO Europe’s first HBO Adria original. The investment builds on Beta Film owner Jan Mojto’s determination to plow ever more into [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad