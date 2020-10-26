Suzanne Mackie Departs ‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank Pictures, Sets Up New Production Outfit

Suzanne Mackie, one of the U.K.’s pre-eminent drama executives, has left “The Crown” producer Left Bank Pictures to set up her own independent production company, Orchid Pictures.

Based in London, the new company will work across television and film. Mackie will continue working with Netflix through Orchid Pictures, although terms of the deal with the streamer are still unclear. She will also continue as an executive producer on “The Crown” for the forthcoming seasons 5 and 6.

Said Mackie: “Having spent 12 very happy and creatively fulfilling years working with Andy Harries and the team at Left Bank Pictures, starting my own company felt like an exciting next chapter in my career. The opportunity of further deepening my collaboration with Netflix presented an immensely exciting opportunity.

“I am delighted that I can continue the onward journey of ‘The Crown’ with Peter Morgan, Left Bank Pictures and the rest of ‘The Crown’ team whilst building Orchid Pictures; ‘The Crown’ has become a significant part of my life.”

Mackie said that Sky drama executive Hannah Campbell will also join Orchid. “[Hannah] and I have high hopes for Orchid Pictures and the prospect of working with Netflix to create a bespoke slate of projects — from emerging and established talent — which reflect our passion, vision and taste,” said Mackie.

Mackie joined Left Bank Pictures in 2009 and was promoted to creative director in 2012. She developed and executive produced four seasons of BAFTA-nominated “Mad Dogs,” which was adapted in the U.S. for Amazon Prime Video. She also executive produced BBC One’s “The Replacement” and the forthcoming Netflix six-part drama “Behind Her Eyes.”

The executive recently originated and produced the feature film “Misbehaviour” for Pathe, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe and starring Keira Knightly, Jessie Buckley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Her early producer credits include feature films “Calendar Girls” (2003) and “Kinky Boots” (2005).

Andy Harries, CEO of Left Bank Pictures, added: “I have enjoyed an amazing journey with Suzanne, from ‘Mad Dogs’ to ‘Misbehaviour’ with lots of ‘The Crown’ on top! She is smart, wise and has great taste. I have no doubt she will create some classy new shows for Netflix as well as riding sidesaddle with us on ‘The Crown.’”

More to come.