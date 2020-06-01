‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Exec Producer Dream Hampton Attached to Cineflix Doc on Tulsa Race Massacre

“Surviving R. Kelly” executive producer Dream Hampton has been attached to exec produce and direct a Cineflix Productions documentary series about one of the worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. history, the Tusla Race Massacre.

With the working title of “Black Wall Street,” the limited series weaves together past and present to recount the 1921 Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which left more than 300 African Americans dead and thousands displaced and the city on fire.

Tulsa’s mayor, G.T. Bynum, recently opened a controversial investigation to locate the unknown sites of the mass graves and to help provide a level of closure and justice for the Massacre, which has long been left out of history books.

News of the project to mark the centenary of the Massacre comes as the U.S. has experienced days of protests and riots following the death of George Floyd.

“Black Wall Street” is being distributed by Cineflix Rights. No broadcaster has yet been announced for the series.

Dream Hampton’s recent works include Lifetime’s Emmy-nominated “Surviving R. Kelly;” Frameline feature documentary “Treasure;” HBO feature documentary “It’s A Hard Truth Ain’t It;” and BET docu-series “Finding Justice.”

“Black people from Tulsa have refused to let the Greenwood District Massacre be erased from history. I’m so inspired by their persistence to lift up the stories of what North Tulsa was before the massacre,” said Hampton. “They are proud that their ancestors, just a generation out of slavery, purchased land and created businesses that personified Black excellence.”

“After 99 years of silence, ‘Black Wall Street’ needs to be told, and there’s no one better than Dream Hampton to bring it to life,” said J.C. Mills, president and commercial director, Cineflix Productions.