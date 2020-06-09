Sundance Now Buys Cold War Thriller ‘Shadow Lines’ For U.S., Canada and U.K.

Boutique co-producer and distributor About Premium Content (APC) has agreed a raft of international sales for season one of its Cold War drama series “Shadow Lines,” including to AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

A second season of the 1950s Helslinki-set spy thriller has been commissioned by Finnish streaming service Elisa Viihde and is currently in development.

As well the Sundance Now deal, APC has also secured sales for the series to SBS in Australia; Viasat World’s Epic Drama Channel across Central and Eastern Europe, Baltics and CIS; RTP2 in Portugal; Proximus in Belgium; AMC’s Sundance TV in Spain; and in Switzerland both public broadcaster RTS and cable channel UPC.

Produced by Zodiak Finland for Elisa Viihde, “Shadow Lines” is a period spy thriller written by mother and daughter team Kirsti Manninen and Katri Manninen and directed by AJ Annila and Alli Haapasalo. The first season of the mixed-language series – which is in Finnish, English and Russian – was broadcast in October 2019.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Shadow Lines’ to a host of new territories, and putting the highly anticipated second season into development.”

Shannon Cooper, VP of programming at Sundance Now, said: “With its riveting script and fascinating historical setting, Shadow Lines will make an excellent addition to Sundance Now’s slate of high-quality dramas.”