Stephen Graham, Sean Bean to Star in Jimmy McGovern BBC Drama ‘Time’

Stephen Graham (“The Irishman”) and Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”) will star in three-part prison drama series “Time,” created by Jimmy McGovern (“Accused”) for U.K. broadcaster BBC One.

Set within the British penal system, the drama is seen through the eyes of two different men, a teacher, husband and father who killed an innocent man in an accident, played by Bean, and a caring prison officer, played by Graham. Both men are seemingly trapped by their pasts and unsure of their futures, but have to survive and find the strength to move forward.

The series will be directed by Lewis Arnold (“Des,” “Dark Money”).

McGovern said: “The BBC have given me a brilliant young director and two of the greatest actors on the planet. I am overjoyed.”

Bean and Graham previously co-starred in McGovern’s “Accused.”

Describing his character in “Time” as “complex and superbly written,” Bean said, “Getting to be involved in a Jimmy McGovern drama again is a real privilege and it will be great to be reunited with Stephen.”

Graham said: “It is an absolute honor to be working with Jimmy again, I’m feeling blessed. I’m excited to be working with Lewis as I have heard so many incredible things about him as a director, I can’t wait to get stuck in. Of course, I am made up to be back on set with Sean.”

“Time” will be produced by BBC Studios Production. It was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer. Tom Sherry and Michael Parke executive produce for BBC Studios and Lucy Richer for the BBC. It will be produced by Simon Maloney.

Wenger said: “Jimmy has a unique style of creating thought-provoking dramas which tell raw and emotional stories, and ‘Time’ is exactly that. With Sean and Stephen in lead roles, Jimmy and Lewis behind the camera, ‘Time’ is a shining example of British drama talent at its best.”

“Time” is being distributed internationally by BBC Studios. It begins filming in Liverpool this fall.