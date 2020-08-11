Starz Sets Launch on Claro in Brazil (EXCLUSIVE)

Starz has closed a deal to make its international service Starzplay available on Claro, Brazil’s largest content distribution platform. Under the new agreement, Starzplay will be available for customers to access through Claro’s Now service, which is accessible through computers and mobile devices. Starzplay will also be available through the forthcoming Now streaming app.

“Partnering with Claro, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Brazil, allows Starzplay to strengthen our penetration in market and give even more subscribers access to our massive library of original series and curated content,” said Superna Kalle, exec VP, international digital networks for Starz. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with Brazilian viewers through Claro who shares our commitment to providing audiences with exceptional content paired with a premium user experience.”

Starzplay’s library includes recent series such as “The Great” and “Normal People.” In addition, the service will also air episodes of Starz original series on the same day and date on which they air in the United States — including upcoming drama series such as “P-Valley,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” and “The Spanish Princess.”

“This is yet another important movement at Claro, further strengthening our content and entertainment offer to our customers,” said Fernando Magalhães, director of programming and content at Claro. “We seek to aggregate channels, on-demand programming, and apps from the largest and best content producers in the world, with the greatest variety, quality, and experience.”

Starzplay launched in Brazil in 2019. New subscribers through Claro will receive a 50% discount for the first three months.