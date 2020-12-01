Spice Girl Mel B to Host Season 2 of ‘The Fashion Hero’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spice Girl Mel B is set to host the second season of model search competition “The Fashion Hero.”

Produced by BBC Studios-backed Rapid Blue (“X-Factor,” “Dancing With The Stars”), the show will be shot at South Africa’s Sun City Resort in the spring.

Created to challenge the fashion industry’s preconceived standards of beauty, the first season of the show, hosted by Brooke Hogan, aired in more than 160 territories worldwide with broadcast partners including Discovery LatAm, Nine Now in Australia and RTL II in Hungary. The show is also available via digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Tubi TV.

From 160,000 registered applicants, 33 finalists for the show represent a range of ethnicities, genders, shapes and sizes, and will compete for the chance to be crowned the Fashion Hero. Various challenges are designed to test the contestant’s self-belief, clarity and strength of character while remaining true to themselves.

Representatives from four international brands will be appointed show judges and mentors and will ultimately select a winner to become part of one of their international marketing campaigns. One overall winner will become the face and ambassador of The Fashion Hero.

Mel B said: “Finally a show has come along that stands for everything I believe in. ‘Fashion Hero’ is my dream job because it’s not so much a television show as a movement.

“When I joined the Spice Girls there weren’t many singers in British girl bands who looked like me. I was different, we were all different and that was something we wanted to celebrate,” the singer continued.

“I have never fitted into any conventional mould and I wouldn’t ever want to. The whole world needs to learn that there is not one thing that makes someone beautiful, there are hundreds of things that makes someone special, beautiful and extraordinary and very few of them are skin deep.”

Caroline Bernier, president of Beauty World Search and executive producer of ‘The Fashion Hero,’ added: “[Mel B] is an inspirational figure and is sure to spice up the show with her positive attitude. Mel’s values of self-love and empowerment align perfectly with ours and we can’t wait to get started on production in South Africa next year.”