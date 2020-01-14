Sony marks 40th adaptation of ‘Shark Tank’ with France’s M6

The milestone 40th adaptation of Sony Pictures Television’s hit business reality show “Shark Tank” is kicking off on Tuesday in France on commercial network M6.

The French adaptation of the popular Japanese format is set to run across six episodes under the title “Qui Veut Etre Mon Associé?” which translates to “Who Wants To Be My Partner?”

Launched as “Money Tigers” on Nippon TV in 2001, the format sees aspiring entrepreneurs pitch to secure investment from leading names in the business world. So far, more than $250 million has been invested in small businesses across the globe, according to SPT.

The format has become a global success, including in Hungary where it aired for the first time last year on RTL Klub; in Thailand, on Channel 7 Wandee Media; and in Switzerland on CH Medien TV24. The format is being developed in further territories, notably in Bangladesh.

The format is distributed around the world by SPT under several titles, from “Shark Tank” in the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Vietnam; to “Lions’ Den” in Germany, Denmark and Kenya; and “Dragons’ Den” in the U.K., where it has aired for a record-breaking 17 seasons to become the highest-rated reality show for BBC Two, according to SPT.

Among the awards picked up by “Shark Tank” are four Primetime Emmys in the U.S., four Canadian Screen Awards and three Royal Television Society Awards in the U.K.

“We are absolutely thrilled to reach this milestone for (“Shark Tank”) and to be bringing the format to France,” said Sarah Edwards, senior VP of international creative development at Sony Pictures Television.

The executive said it was a “testament to the universality of the format that it continues to resonate with viewers around the world.”

Atsushi Sogo, president of international business development at Nippon TV, added that SPT and Nippon TV started collaborating in 2003 to create the show, which has now won 30 awards globally.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts by Sony, (“Shark Tank”) is now an international brand with versions in territories across all continents of the world, and 40 versions airing in 186 countries,” said Sogo.