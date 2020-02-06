×

‘Alex Rider’ Producer Eleventh Hour Options Prison Memoir ‘A Bit of a Stretch’

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Bit of a Stretch
CREDIT: Atlantic Books

Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films has optioned documentary maker Chris Atkins’s prison diaries “A Bit of a Stretch.”

The book covers Atkins’s time in notorious U.K. prison HMP Wandsworth – one of Europe’s oldest and largest prisons – where he served a five-year sentence for a tax scheme related to funding one of his films.

“A Bit of a Stretch,” which is published today by London-based publisher Atlantic Books, includes a cast of characters ranging from cunning drug dealers to senior officials bent on endless reform, all of which illustrate the prison’s dysfunction, and the wider scale of the U.K.’s prison crisis.

Paula Cuddy, creative director of Eleventh Hour Films, said: “Hilarious, horrifying and heart-breaking. This book is a wake-up call, a shocking and surprising insight into modern prison life. I read it in one sitting. With Chris, Eleventh Hour Films is delighted to have this exciting opportunity to redefine the prison TV drama.”

Atkins added: “Prison was a dark and traumatic place, but it was also full of humor, humanity and fascinating characters. I can’t wait to bring this surreal and dysfunctional world to screen.”

The deal was brokered by Luke Speed on behalf of Gordon Wise at Curtis Brown Group.

Eleventh Hour Films is currently in post-production on a long-awaited adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s YA spy series “Alex Rider.” The series stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, alongside Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure and Andrew Buchan. The company’s slate includes ITV’s “Safe House,” BBC One’s “New Blood,” ITV’s “Foyle’s War” and ITV’s “Collision.”

More TV

  • A Bit of a Stretch

    'Alex Rider' Producer Eleventh Hour Options Prison Memoir 'A Bit of a Stretch'

    Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films has optioned documentary maker Chris Atkins’s prison diaries “A Bit of a Stretch.” The book covers Atkins’s time in notorious U.K. prison HMP Wandsworth – one of Europe’s oldest and largest prisons – where he served a five-year sentence for a tax scheme related to funding one of his [...]

  • Nataly Kudiabor and Tyron Ricketts

    UFA Fiction Links with Tyron Ricketts' Panthertainment to Tell More Representative Stories

    UFA Fiction is partnering with actor-producer Tyron Ricketts and his Berlin-based Panthertainment to produce films and series for the global market focusing on stories from people of color. UFA Fiction producer Nataly Kudiabor (pictured, left) will work with the Austrian-born Ricketts (right), one of Germany’s most successful black actors, on developing and overseeing projects Panthertainment [...]

  • Vienna Blood

    Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Mulls Red Arrow Studios Sale, Decision Expected in Weeks

    ProSiebenSat.1 is set to announce in the coming weeks whether or not it will sell its transatlantic subsidiary Red Arrow Studios. In September, the German media giant launched a strategic review of the production and distribution division with the aim of selling it or forming a partnership with other potential investors. A final decision had [...]

  • ‘Vikings’ Creator Breaks Down the Midseason

    ‘Vikings’ Creator Breaks Down the Midseason Finale's Bloody Battle

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Best Laid Plans,” the midseason finale of the sixth season of “Vikings.” The Rus have officially invaded Vikings territory. On Wednesday night’s midseason finale of the History series, Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) and Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) landed at King Harald Finehair’s (Peter Franzén) [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On

    'The Bachelor' Recap: A Soap Opera in Santiago

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the sixth episode of “The Bachelor” Season 24. The ten remaining women headed to Santiago! The sixth episode of Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” opened with the women gathered for lunch before he invited Hannah Ann Sluss for the first one-on-one in Chile. The [...]

  • The 100 -- "Sanctum" -- Image

    'The 100' Star Lindsey Morgan Joins Jared Padalecki in CW's 'Walker' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Another CW star is signing on for the network’s upcoming “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot. Variety has learned exclusively that “The 100’s” Lindsey Morgan has signed on for a lead role in “Walker,” which has received a series order at the broadcaster for the 2020-2021 season. Morgan joins previously announced series lead Jared Padalecki, best known for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad