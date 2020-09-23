Sky Suspends ‘Brassic’ Shoot As Crew Member Exhibits COVID-19 Symptoms

Filming of Comcast-owned Sky’s comedy show “Brassic” has been temporarily halted after a crew member exhibited coronavirus symptoms, a Sky spokesperson has confirmed to Variety.

“Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority,” said the Sky spokesperson. “The ‘Brassic’ production has paused with cast and crew now self-isolating. We will return to production as soon as it is safe to do so.” The cast and crew is expected to quarantine for at least two weeks.

Produced by Calamity Films, “Brassic” is a comedy drama series for Sky One and ITV Global co-created by Danny Brocklehurst and Joseph Gilgun and written by Brocklehurst and Alex Ganley. It stars Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Aaron Heffernan, Parth Thakerar, Ryan Sampson, Tom Hanson, Ruth Sheen and Dominic West.

The first season, which aired in 2019, was one of Sky One’s highest-rated comedies of the last decade. The second season was aired during the U.K. lockdown, in May. Filming was underway on the third season.

Brocklehurst was nominated in the comedy writing category at the BAFTA television craft awards earlier this year.

The pause comes at a time when the U.K. has increased restrictions due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus, heading into the fall and winter. The government’s top advisers estimate that unless the upturn is halted, case numbers will grow exponentially to reach 49,000 per day in October, with up to 200 daily deaths by November.

The latest restrictions contain no entertainment-specific policy measures, and have so far had no immediate impact on film and TV productions in the U.K.