Sky Announces Plans to Go Net Zero Carbon by 2030

European pay TV company Sky is planning to go net zero carbon by 2030 by transforming the way it does business, the company announced on Tuesday.

In order to achieve that goal it will implement a sweeping range of green initiatives that will impact everything from the way its programs are produced to the relationships it has with its suppliers.

“We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and all businesses have the opportunity to accelerate progress and become part of the solution,” said Sky group chief executive Jeremy Darroch.

“Every business depends on and is fundamentally connected to the environment, and we have a responsibility to protect it. We need to take action now—because the world can’t wait.”

The company introduced a host of efforts on Tuesday that it says will help it achieve its goal in the next decade. Among them are: making its tech products more energy efficient; working to make its new film and TV studios the most sustainable in the world; ensuring every Sky original production, TV channel, show and film is net zero carbon; creating a zero emissions fleet for its 5,000 vehicles; assisting an estimated 11,000 companies working with Sky to also go net zero carbon; and planting trees, mangroves and seagrass to absorb the carbon it can’t yet cut using available means.

Sky will turn to the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi) to assess the effectiveness of its efforts and will publicly report its carbon footprint. The company says it will also continue to use its channels as a platform to educate viewers about climate change and sustainability.

“We’re on the journey, and we want to bring everyone with us,” said Darroch. “Sky Zero will transform our business, advocate for change and inspire our 24 million customers to go zero.”

Sky has been a carbon neutral company from its direct emissions since 2006, the first media company to achieve that goal. For more than a decade it has also campaigned for the environment through initiatives like Rainforest Rescue and Sky Ocean Rescue, while its £25 million ($32.4 million) impact investment fund Sky Ocean Ventures supports innovations to stop the flow of plastic into the sea.

The announcement on Tuesday drew praise from activists and political leaders.

“Only a handful of U.K. businesses are showing the leadership that is needed to help tackle the climate crisis in this way, despite the devastating toll that climate change is taking on our planet,” said WWF chief executive Tanya Steele. “We hope that Sky’s pledge will inspire and support customers and communities to live a lower-carbon lifestyle so the impact will be felt throughout the country.”

“This government is committed to both tackling climate change and to making the U.K. the best place in the world to grow a business,” said Andrea Leadsom, the U.K.’s Secretary of State for Business and Energy. “An ambitious commitment like this one from Sky shows these can be done at the same time, and I am sure many other businesses will follow suit.”