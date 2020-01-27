Sky Bows Documentary, Nature Channels Including David Attenborough, Mark Wahlberg Shows

Comcast’s pay TV service Sky is adding two new channels to its U.K. portfolio, the company announced on Monday.

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature will launch this spring and will be available as linear and on demand channels and also on Sky’s streamer NOW TV.

Originals on Sky Documentaries will include “Tiger Woods: The Comeback”; HBO’s “McMillions,” executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, that exposes the McDonald’s Monopoly game scam that took place in the 1990s; Andrew Rossi’s “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News”; and Showtime’s “The Kingmaker,” a look at the controversial political career of the Philippines’ Imelda Marcos.

Sky Nature will host the existing David Attenborough collection, as well as new originals “Extreme Animals: One Wild Day,” “Extreme Animals: Life’s First Steps,” “Amazing Animal Friends,” produced by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning producers Oxford Scientific Films, and “Wild Tales From the Farm,” narrated by Hugh Bonneville.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky, said: “These new channels will offer our customers an unrivalled destination for brand new, world-class documentaries and nature programming as well as an extensive on demand library of the world’s best factual programs.”

Sky has 24 million customers across seven countries in Europe.