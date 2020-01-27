×

Sky Bows Documentary, Nature Channels Including David Attenborough, Mark Wahlberg Shows

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Micro Monsters 3D with David Attenborough
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sky

Comcast’s pay TV service Sky is adding two new channels to its U.K. portfolio, the company announced on Monday.

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature will launch this spring and will be available as linear and on demand channels and also on Sky’s streamer NOW TV.

Originals on Sky Documentaries will include “Tiger Woods: The Comeback”; HBO’s “McMillions,” executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, that exposes the McDonald’s Monopoly game scam that took place in the 1990s; Andrew Rossi’s “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News”; and Showtime’s “The Kingmaker,” a look at the controversial political career of the Philippines’ Imelda Marcos.

Sky Nature will host the existing David Attenborough collection, as well as new originals “Extreme Animals: One Wild Day,” “Extreme Animals: Life’s First Steps,” “Amazing Animal Friends,” produced by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning producers Oxford Scientific Films, and “Wild Tales From the Farm,” narrated by Hugh Bonneville.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky, said: “These new channels will offer our customers an unrivalled destination for brand new, world-class documentaries and nature programming as well as an extensive on demand library of the world’s best factual programs.”

Sky has 24 million customers across seven countries in Europe.

More TV

  • Micro Monsters 3D with David Attenborough

    Sky Launches Documentary, Nature Channels With David Attenborough, Mark Wahlberg Shows

    Comcast’s pay TV service Sky is adding two new channels to its U.K. portfolio, the company announced on Monday. Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature will launch this spring and will be available as linear and on demand channels and also on Sky’s streamer NOW TV. Originals on Sky Documentaries will include “Tiger Woods: The Comeback”; [...]

  • Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir

    Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir on Icelandic Series ‘Happily Never After’

    Nominated for YJR Best Nordic TV Drama Screenplay Award at Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival, a second season of “Happily Never After” is already in the works – a clear indication of a shift in audience tastes, in what was just a couple of years a Nordic Noir dominated market. It’s also a sort of rarity [...]

  • Billie Eilish 62nd Annual Grammy Awards,

    Grammys' Focus on Message Songs Meshes Well With Kobe-Mourning Mood: TV Review

    “It’s been a hell of a week,” said Alicia Keys, moments into her hosting gig on Sunday night’s Grammys telecast. “Damn! It’s a really serious one — real talk.” No kidding. Was this the first 99.9% joke-free Grammys, in the 62-year history of the telecast? Not that anyone should be complaining about that, exactly … not [...]

  • Feras Fayyad77th Annual Peabody Awards, Show,

    'The Cave' Director Feras Fayyad Finally Arrives in U.S. After Visa Troubles

    “The Cave” director Feras Fayyad has finally made it into the United States, weeks after he was denied entry into the country. According to National Geographic Documentary Films, which is behind the Oscar-nominated “The Cave,” “we can report that Feras arrived safely this evening in Los Angeles.” Fayyad’s arrival comes after he missed a Television [...]

  • I Sing the Body Electric

    'I Sing the Body Electric': How a 'Fame' Monster Was Reimagined for the Grammys

    Longtime Grammy telecast producer Ken Ehrlich has delivered his Grammy swan song (figuratively and literally), and it couldn’t have happened without … Walt Whitman. To usher out his 40-year era as the guiding light behind some of TV’s greatest musical moments, Ehrlich chose the song “I Sing the Body Electric” from the 1980 movie musical [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad