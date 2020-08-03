U.K.’s Sky Arts Commissions Photography Project ‘Rankin’s 2020’

Specialty channel Sky Arts, part of pay TV operator Sky, has ordered a new photography project by acclaimed photographer Rankin.

From Monday through Aug. 23, amateur and professional photographers are invited to send in new photographs or something from their back catalogs that represents their 2020, in the categories Family, Fun, Self, Beauty, Empathy and Nature. The selected photographs will part of “Rankin’s 2020,” a six-part Sky Original series that will air on Sky Arts in September when the channel becomes free-to-air across the U.K. It will also be available on streaming service NOW TV.

Each episode will focus on one of the six categories and Rankin will be joined by different celebrities to select the best submissions. Rankin will also take his own picture each week, providing a technical and artistic masterclass about his process.

“Now we all have cameras in our pockets, I think it’s time to use them,” Rankin said. “‘Rankin’s 2020‘ is an open call to anybody who thinks they can take a great picture. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve never taken a photograph before or you’re a professional, I want to see your view of our world. Together we can document this crazy year and make something positive out of it.”

Philip Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: “It’s been a year like no other and there is no better way to document this than through a brand new photographic project, fronted by one of the finest photographers in the country, Rankin.”

“Rankin’s 2020” is produced by NPL Media, the executive producer is Nat Low, and the series director and producer is Marco De Luca. Benedetta Pinelli is the commissioning editor for Sky. The series was ordered by Edgar-Jones and Zai Bennett, managing director of content, Sky U.K. and Ireland.

Rankin recently oversaw an at-home photoshoot featuring BAFTA television awards nominees.