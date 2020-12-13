Amazon Prime Video Launches on Sky in Big Coup for Comcast’s Pay-TV Provider

Amazon Prime Video is finally landing on Sky.

The streamer has struck a multi-year deal with Comcast-backed pay-TV provider Sky that will see the Prime Video app launch on set-top box service Sky Q and SVOD service Now TV across Europe. Sky’s markets cover the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Germany and Italy. Now TV and Sky Ticket apps will also launch on Fire TV.

Sky already has major partnerships in place with both Netflix and Disney Plus, with the latter deal struck in March. Aggregation has clearly been the playbook for the operator, which has virtually all major streaming services now signed up as part of its offering.

The Amazon pact, however, is particularly significant in the sporting arena, as it means U.K. customers will be able to watch live Premier League matches on Sky Sports, Prime Video and BT Sport without switching devices. The timing of the deal, ahead of the Premier League’s Christmas matches, is also auspicious for Sky.

“We’re pleased to be bringing our Prime Video app to Sky Q and NOW TV devices in time for the holidays,” says Jay Marine, VP of Prime Video Worldwide.

“With winter settling in, and our new binge-watch obsession ‘The Wilds’ about to launch, it’s a perfect time for Sky customers to catch up on our award-winning Prime Video TV shows, movies, and live sport, including Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcasts of over 20 English Premier League games this December. Plus, with NOW TV launching on Fire TV – customers in the U.K. have never had it better when it comes to choosing what to watch however they are watching.”

Stephen van Rooyen, executive VP and CEO for the U.K. and Europe at Sky, added: “Anyone who needs to get stuck into something new after ‘The Undoing’ on Sky Atlantic will now be able to flip right over to ‘The Boys’ on Prime Video, without ever leaving Sky Q.

“Amazon Prime Video TV shows, movies and more will sit alongside Sky Originals and Netflix, as well as apps like Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, Fiit and much more. This will make it even easier for you to access everything you love, in one place,” said van Rooyen.

In the U.K., Italy and Ireland, the Prime Video app will launch on Now TV, as well as Sky Ticket devices in Germany, on Dec. 14.

The Now TV app will roll out to select Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the U.K. on Dec. 14 and in Italy, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland through early 2021. Sky Ticket will also roll out on Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in Germany through the first part of 2021.