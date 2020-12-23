Simon Cowell to Judge ‘The X Factor’ in Israel

Reshet’s “The X Factor Israel” will return to screens across Israel next year with a brand new but familiar face on the judging panel: Simon Cowell.

The veteran producer and reality TV judge will be joining the fourth season of the show, which last aired in Israel in January 2018. Cowell created the original version of “The X Factor” in the U.K., and served as a judge for its first seven seasons, before departing to launch the U.S. version of the show, which is now produced in 56 territories.

“Over the years we have discovered incredible talents from around the world through the ‘X Factor’ format,” said Cowell. “I can barely wait to see what the Israelis have to offer.”

In a statement, Reshet 13 emphasized that “this is the first time Simon Cowell is coming to judge in a country outside of the U.S. and Great Britain. This is a huge achievement for Israeli TV.”

The network said Cowell will help select the judges who will serve alongside him on the show. A spokeswoman for the network said filming is expected to begin within a few months.

“Cowell is one of the biggest and most influential music figures in the world,” said Reshet, “and his participation as a judge in the Israeli format provides an opportunity for international exposure for Israeli singers.”

Cowell underwent back surgery earlier this year after a bike accident at his home in California, and was replaced as a host on “America’s Got Talent” during his recovery. This is one of his first new work commitments since the surgery; he is also reportedly working on a new singing competition series for CBS titled “50 States to Stardom.”