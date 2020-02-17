See Patrick Dempsey in First Trailer for Sky Italia, Lux Vide’s ‘Devils’

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sky Italia has launched the first trailer for its highly anticipated thriller “Devils,” set to premiere in April on Sky. Produced by Lux Vide and Orange Studio with funding from Sky Studios, the series is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

The trailer drops hot off the heels of news that Comcast-owned satellite TV operator Sky has unveiled its largest-ever content slate of 80 new originals o be broadcast this year, an increase of 25% from 2019.

Based on the best-selling novel by Italian trader Guido Maria Brera, the series unspools in the London-based offices of a major U.S. bank, around the time of the 2008 financial crisis. Massimo Ruggeri, played by “Suburra’s” Alessandro Borghi, is a young, handsome banker from Italy and the company’s fastest rising star. On a winning streak that most stockbrokers could only dream of, he generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue for his employers and seems nailed on for a promotion to vice-CEO.

His ascent is thrown off the rails, however, when a scandal involving his drug-addicted wife threatens to ruin everything, forcing the company’s U.S.-based CEO Dominic Morgan, played by Patrick Dempsey, to withdraw his support for the young executive. Things go from bad to worse when Morgan suddenly dies, leaving the now-ostracized Ruggero as the prime suspect.

From there, Ruggeri must work with his team to clear his name and eventually uncovers a vast, politically motivated plot tied to the Strauss-Kahn scandal, the Libyan war, and the deepening European ﬁnancial crisis.

Dempsey and Ruggeri are joined by a global ensemble cast of film and TV stars including Laia Costa (“Victoria”), Malachi Kirby (“Roots”), Pia Mechler (“Everything Is Wonderful”), Paul Chowdhry (“Swinging With The Finkels”), Harry Michell (“Chubby Funny”) and Sallie Harmsen (“Blade Runner 2049”). Showrunner Nick Hurran (“Sherlock”) and Jan Michelini (“Don Matteo”) direct.

In the trailer, we see Dempsey’s Dominic Morgan gliding through his high-profile work life, accompanied by a motivational speech and ominous sound effects. The rest of the cast is introduced through a series of quick-cut scenes in bedrooms, boardrooms and other high-stakes environments while Morgan goes face to face with Alessandro Borghi’s Massimo Ruggeri, ending in a sinister kiss on the cheek.

More TV

  • Devils

    See Patrick Dempsey in First Trailer for Sky Italia, Lux Vide’s ‘Devils’

    Sky Italia has launched the first trailer for its highly anticipated thriller “Devils,” set to premiere in April on Sky. Produced by Lux Vide and Orange Studio with funding from Sky Studios, the series is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The trailer drops hot off the heels of news that Comcast-owned satellite TV operator [...]

  • Sharp Objects

    Entertainment One Commits to Drama: "Hasbro Bought the Business to Expand It"

    “Sharp Objects” and “Run” producer-distributor Entertainment One is reassuring partners of its commitment to drama following its acquisition by toy giant Hasbro. EOne has always cultivated a strong set of procedurals, such as ABC’s Nathan Fillion-starrer “The Rookie” and Fox’s Stephen Dorff-led “Deputy,” but has also gained traction with cable propositions such as HBO’s “Sharp [...]

  • Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, NDF Team to

    Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, NDF Team to Form FictionMagnet

    ZDF Enterprises, a division of German broadcasting powerhouse ZDF, has partnered with independent production outfit Neue Deutsche Filmgesellschaft (“Mountain Medic”), to form FictionMagnet Producktions. The new entity will develop and produce fictional TV formats for ZDF. NDF will hold 51% of the joint venture and ZDF 49%. The company will be based in Unterfohring and [...]

  • Homecoming

    'Homecoming' Showrunner Eli Horowitz to Head Series Mania UGC Writers Campus

    Eli Horowitz, creator and showrunner of the Julia Roberts-led Amazon series “Homecoming,” will be the president of the UGC Writers Campus at annual series showcase Series Mania. The Campus is a week-long writing workshop for emerging TV drama writers from Europe. Twenty screenwriters were chosen from more than 100 applicants. The workshop will be run [...]

  • duncanville

    'Duncanville' Starring Amy Poehler: TV Review

    Lovable dirtbag families have been the core of Fox’s Sunday “Animation Domination” lineup for years, a truth further underlined by the fact that its newest entry “Duncanville” comes from longtime “Simpsons” producers Mike and Julie Thacker Scully. Along with co-creator Amy Poehler, they’ve now made a show about a family more tied to the present [...]

  • Chaka Khan arrives at the Vanity

    Chaka Khan Joins Fergie in Pantheon of Memorable NBA National Anthem Performances

    It takes a lot to make a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” before the NBA All-Star Game trend higher on social media than the game itself, but Chaka Khan has managed what Fergie was able to two years ago, with a unique rendering of the National Anthem that threatened to render anything that followed [...]

  • Jason Davis

    Jason Davis, Voice Actor on Disney Channel's 'Recess,' Dies at 35

    Jason Davis, a voice actor on the Disney Channel show “Recess,” died in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 35. “I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles. Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad