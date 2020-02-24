Timeline of Secuoya Group’s Growth

2007

• Raul Berdonés founds the Secuoya Group on Dec. 11.

2008

• First outsourcing services deal is with broadcaster Antena 3.

2009

• Launches TV content production as part of early diversification.

2011

• Debuts on Spain’s MAB Alternative Stock Market on July 28. Strategic expansion plan envisages the development of Ciudad de la Tele, then Secuoya Studios, the embryo of Madrid Content City.

2013

• Produces “Vive Cantando” for Antena 3 on Sept. 3.

2014

• Secuoya Content Distribution inks a deal Jan. 28 to provide documentaries to Universal Views.

• International expansion kicks-off with deals and alliances with companies in Perú,

México, Colombia, Chile

and Portugal.

• First effective move into Latin America: Acquires Peruvian production house Imizu on Aug. 25.

• Enters the U.S. Oct. 13 with offices in Miami.

2015

• Miniseries “Victor Ros” airs on TVE’s La 1 primetime Jan. 12.

2016

• Distribution-production alliance signed Oct. 19 with Turkey’s Inter Medya.

2017

• Berdonés lays the first brick of Madrid Content City in Tres Cantos. Phase 1 construction begins July 12.

2018

• Drama series “Apaches” airs Jan. 8 on Antena 3.

• Netflix announces its first European Production Hub on July 24 in Tres Cantos, with Secuoya as exclusive production services partner.

• In September, Netflix occupies three soundstages at Secuoya Studios, expanding quickly to five.

2019

• Secuoya starts operations

in México.

• Secuoya Foundation launches Iberseries on Nov. 28.

• Alliance with Planeta announced Dec. 11 to launch the MCC university campus.

2020

• Phase 2 of MCC begins in February, adding new soundstages to phase 1.

• Phase 3 kicks off in March, including the construction of Madrid Content Campus, the biggest film-TV university in Spain. Phase 2 of MCC is to conclude in June 2021.