Fremantle’s Sarah Doole to Lead Studiocanal’s Red Production Company

Studiocanal has hired Sarah Doole to lead its Manchester-based Red Production Company as CEO.

Doole takes over from Nicola Shindler. She will oversee Red’s development and production slate in the U.K. and work with Studiocanal’s management team to drive the company’s U.K. and international growth strategy. She will also be responsible for expanding Red’s creative talent roster to deliver new projects, and fostering further collaboration within the Studiocanal group.

Doole will start on Oct. 5. She was formerly Fremantle’s director of global drama, a position she held since 2013. While there, she oversaw a portfolio of high-end international scripted projects that include the “Deutschland” trilogy, “The Young Pope”, “My Brilliant Friend” and “The Salisbury Poisonings.” Prior to Fremantle, Doole was creative director of drama and head of indie drama at BBC Worldwide, where her roster of shows included “Sherlock,” “Gavin & Stacey” and “Call the Midwife.”

“We are delighted to welcome Sarah as she takes the helm at Red Production Company, one of the leading producers in the U.K.,” said Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh. “Her creative drive and exceptional scripted experience make her the perfect choice for this significant role. We have big ambitions for Red and we know Sarah will help the company step up to the next level to become an even stronger international player.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Red which has a second-to-none portfolio of drama productions,” said Doole. “I’m so looking forward to working with the Red team and, with the support of Studiocanal, to creating a wide range of new, diverse and inclusive storytelling to sit under the big Red umbrella.”

Marsh added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nicola Shindler for her outstanding contribution to Red Production and our business.”

Shindler stepped down from Red to launch a new scripted label at ITV Studios.

In August, Doole announced the launch of Sow the Seed, an incubator company focusing on new talent and under-represented voices, bringing inventive production methods and international storytelling to market across genres and platforms. She is currently in advanced talks to bring the company into the Studiocanal fold to be an incubation hub.

Shows produced by Red include “Years and Years” and “Harlan Coben’s The Stranger.”