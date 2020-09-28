Global Bulletin: Fremantle Sells Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Enslaved’ in Key Markets

In today’s Global Bulletin, Fremantle passes 130 territories sold for Samuel L. Jackson’s “Enslaved,” Lineup Industries is set to license NHK’s formats slate, Red Sea International awards more than $1 million in grants, and Walter Presents nabs five Nordic series.

DISTRIBUTION

Samuel L. Jackson’s Epix docuseries “Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” will air in 130 territories after Fremantle closed deals including France’s Histoire TV, History in Germany and Movistar Plus and RTVE in Spain.

Directed by Simcha Jacobovici, “Enslaved” is a Canada-U.K. co-production between Associated Producers and Cornelia Street Productions in collaboration with the CBC and the Documentary Channel in Canada as well as Epix, Anonymous Content and Samuel and LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s television production company UppiTV in the U.S.

Narrated by and starring Jackson, the series uses cutting-edge technologies, including advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar, to find and explore sunken ships used in the transatlantic slave trade which saw more than 12 million people kidnapped and sold into slavery.

Following on the heels of two U.K. deals last month, other sales of the series closed by Fremantle include HBO Portugal, BBC Earth in Poland, Discovery Film and Spektrum for Eastern Europe, Cosmote in Greece, BBC Persian for MENA countries, National Geographic in Latin America, M-Net for parts of Africa and South Africa, and Cable & Wireless in the Caribbean.

*****

Indie distributor Lineup Industries and Japanese broadcaster NHK’s distribution arm NHK Enterprises have teamed to bring several formats from the broadcaster’s slate to the rest of the world.

Lineup will employ its wealth of experience in selling factual content to push the public broadcaster’s catalog of formats, focusing largely on English-speaking territories in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

The first formats Lineup will look to sell under the deal are “The Late-Night Show with Nitty & Gritty,” documentary series “72 Hours” and CGI-hosted comedy program “Chiko’s Challenge.”

FESTIVALS

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has finalized its list of 12 projects to participate in its first edition of the Red Sea Lodge: Script & Feature lab and announced the winners of two $500,000 production grants.

The Script & Feature lab is held in collaboration with the Torino Film Lab, and pairs the 12 selected teams of filmmakers with established industry mentors to help fine-tune all aspects their projects.

Sarshar Hind Alfahhad’s romantic period drama “Sharshaf,” written by Hana Alomair and produced by Talal Ayel, took the Red Sea Lodge Production Grant for a Saudi Project, while the Red Sea Lodge Award for an Arab Project went to the border-crossing drama “Bullets & Bread” by Mohammad Hammad, produced by Kholoud Saad and Mohamed Hefzy.

Hussam AlHulwah’s period oil industry drama “Four Acts of Disruption,” produced by Mohammad Alhamoud, also received a special mention, which came with a $25,000 development grant.

ACQUISITIONS

NENT Studios U.K. has sold a five-pack of Scandinavian non-English-language drama series to Walter Presents, growing the platform’s Nordic catalog in the U.S., U.K., Belgium, Italy and New Zealand, where the curated streaming service was recently launched.

Swedish political thriller “The Inner Circle” (Fundament Film) is headed to the U.S., U.K. and Belgium, Norwegian crime thriller “Monster” (NRK) to the U.S. and U.K.; Norwegian crime drama “Recoil” (Shuuto) to the U.S. and Belgium; Polish political thriller “Pakt” (HBO Europe) to the U.K., Italy and New Zealand; and Norwegian murder mystery “The River” (Arctic Wonder ) to Italy.