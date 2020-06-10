Sagafilm Unveils Cast of Icelandic Series ‘Sisterhood’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Talent from “Trapped” and “Sense8” have joined the cast of the anticipated Icelandic crime series “Sisterhood,” the first project coming out of Sagafilm and Sky Studios’s development and distribution deal.

Leading Icelandic production house Sagafilm enlisted Lilja Nótt Þórarinsdóttir (“Trapped,” “Sense8”), Jóhanna Friðrika Sæmundsdóttir (“Happily Never After”) and Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir (“Trapped”) to headline the cast of “Sisterhood.”

The crime series, which starts shooting this week, “Sisterhood” follows three women whose are forced to face the horrors of their past after the remains of a 13 year-old girl are discovered 25 years after her mysterious disappearance. “Sisterhood” also centers on Vera, a newly-promoted investigator who is assigned the case, and explores how the three women have gone through their lives carrying the heavy burden of guilt which has marked them all in different ways since their teenage years.

Created by by Sagafilm’s head of development Jóhann Ævar Grímsson (“Stella Blómkvist”), the six-part series is set in the Icelandic capital Reykjavík and a small fishing village – flitting between the 90‘s and present day.

Bringing together some of Iceland’s topnotch creatives, “Sisterhood” was co-written by Björg Magnúsdóttir (“The Minister”), Friðrika (“Agnes Joy”) and Silja Hauksdóttir. The series is being directed by Hauksdóttir, whose critically acclaimed movie “Agnes Joy” premiered at Busan last year.

“Sisterhood” will premiere simultaneously on Viaplay and Síminn in 2021, with the latter retaining domestic first window rights. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles international sales.

Sagafilm’s current drama slate includes “The Minister,” a timely political series starring Icelandic star Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) which Cineflix Rights is representing worldwide.