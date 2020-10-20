Borat Tries to Eradicate Coronavirus During Jimmy Kimmel Show

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was his usual outrageous self on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday in his avatar as Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev as he does the final promotional rounds for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Cohen brought the house down as he entered, spraying the sets with liquid from a canister and announcing that Kazakh scientists had discovered that there is a virus, from Wuhan in Israel. While Kimmel doubted that the coronavirus originated in Israel, Cohen went around the set with a magnifying glass and a frying pan, trying to pound the virus to death.

Cohen then subjected Kimmel to a Kazakh plague questionnaire that began with, “In the last week, have you spent more than 15 minutes in the presence of any Jews?” Kimmel replied in the affirmative and said, “All of our writers and none of our camera guys are Jews.”

“As a member of Hollywood elite, have you recently drunk unpasteurized children’s blood?” was Cohen’s next question. Kimmel replied in the negative.

Later on in the show, actor Irina Novak, who plays Borat’s daughter, appears and proves to be a chip off the old block when she demands Kimmel’s pants, immediately, and not after the show. Cohen takes off his own pants, revealing the trademark Borat thong and a pixellated posterior. Kimmel takes off his pants and hides behind his chair.

“I have seen your film and it is wonderful,” Kimmel tells Cohen and Novak. “No one who loves you will be disappointed. It is miraculous and I hope that many, many Americans watch it,” concludes Kimmel.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is a sequel to “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” (2006), and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Oct. 23.

You can watch the segment here: