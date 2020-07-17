‘Succession’s’ Lucy Prebble, Russell T. Davies Join Edinburgh TV Festival Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading television industry event the Edinburgh TV Festival has added two sessions to its lineup, with “Succession” writer Lucy Prebble and Russell T. Davies, the former “Doctor Who” showrunner, among the speakers.

Davies, executive producer and writer of “Doctor Who,” “Years and Years” and “A Very English Scandal,” will be joined by “Bulletproof,” “The Corrupted” and “Kidulthood” leading actor, writer, director and producer Noel Clarke, on a drama panel that will look at the challenges behind getting scripted TV funded and produced, as well as what the picture for drama post-lockdown is shaping up to be.

They will be accompanied on the panel, hosted by New Pictures’ Willow Grylls, by “Succession” writer Lucy Prebble, controller of BBC Drama Piers Wenger, and Channel 4’s head of drama Caroline Hollick.

The session will also delve into what Britishness means in U.K.-originated, scripted TV especially now there is an emphatic demand for, and renewed commitment to, diverse representation in front and behind the camera, and how to compete with deep-pocketed global players.

Another session will focus on how factual TV on linear channels can make itself heard in a world of Joe Exotics and Michael Jordans. TV executives taking part include Minnow Films’ Sophie Leonard, head of Sky Docs’ Poppy Dixon, and BBC Studios’ Tom McDonald, alongside Channel 4’s Danny Horan and Rogan Productions’ Soleta Rogan, who will explore what U.K. factual producers can learn from documentaries such as “Tiger King” and “The Last Dance,” debate whether Channel 4 or the BBC would ever have commissioned such series themselves, and look at which stories factual TV has to tell to attract viewers.

Also, in the era of social media, the panel will explore whether documentaries need to have Meme-able characters to get viewers, as well as how does a doc series like “First Dates” survive in a world of “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle”? Produced by Channel 4’s head of specialist factual Fatima Salaria, the panel discussion will be chaired by CEO of Voltage TV Productions Sanjay Singhal.