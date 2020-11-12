Comedy Star Russell Peters to Executive Produce YouTuber Jus Reign’s ‘Late Bloomer’

Canadian comedian Russell Peters (“The Indian Detective”) will executive produce half-hour series “Late Bloomer,” featuring fellow Canadian comic Jasmeet Singh Raina (AKA Jus Reign), with independent production company Pier 21 Films.

The show is currently in development at Canadian public broadcaster CBC.

As Jus Reign, Raina has more than 167 million YouTube views with 974,000 subscribers and more than a million Facebook fans.

Inspired by his own real-life experiences, “Late Bloomer” will focus on Raina’s journey navigating his new-found internet fame, dating, spirituality, culture and his dysfunctional, yet loving, family. As a first-generation Indo-Canadian, his identity is constantly questioned as he struggles to find the balance between Eastern customs centered around community and the Western ideal of individualism.

Pier 21’s credits include news satire show “The Beaverton” and history series “Secrets.”

“Jasmeet is a one-of-a-kind talent and the latest in the long line of incredible Canadian comedians to find stardom on the global stage. We are thrilled to be partnering with him on his signature television project,” said Bill Lundy, senior vice president of development for Pier 21. “The series Jasmeet has created offers him the freedom to delve into a longer narrative allowing him to be more authentically funny and vulnerable than ever before.”

Peters — who has won a Peabody Award, International Emmy, Gemini Award and Canadian Screen Award — has several stand-up specials for Netflix and has also been seen on HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central, CBC, CTV, BBC and Amazon Prime. “Jasmeet is a huge talent and a true artist. He has proven himself as a seriously funny guy with a massive global following over the past several years on YouTube,” said Peters.

Co-produced by Pier 21 Films and Reign Productions, “Late Bloomer” is written, executive produced and created by Jasmeet Singh Raina, who also stars in the show. Executive producers are Pier 21 Films, Baljinder Dhawan, Russell Peters and Clayton Peters.