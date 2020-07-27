RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race’ Set For Dutch Adaptation With RTL, Vincent TV

RuPaul’s award-winning show “Drag Race” is set for a Dutch makeover by World of Wonder, broadcaster RTL and Vincent TV.

“Drag Race Holland” is being produced by Netherlands-based production company Vincent TV Production and executive Produced by World of Wonder, the format’s owners.

Set to bow later this year, the series will feature ten Dutch drag queens who take part in weekly challenges where the bottom two face-off against each other in a lip-synch battle for a chance to remain in the competition. The Judges and guest judge line-up will be announced soon.

Ellen van den Berghe, the head of programming of RTL’s Videoland which commissioned the show, said this “outstanding, urgent and groundbreaking Emmy Award-winning program fits seamlessly into the values and ambition of Videoland.”

“We are very proud we have achieved to commission a Dutch version of Drag Race as we know there are a lot of Drag Race-fans in Holland. But mostly we are proud we can show our subscribers the art and diversity of the program and the Dutch queens,” added the exec.

In the Netherlands, “Drag Race Holland” will premiere exclusively on RTLs SVoD platform Videoland. Simultaneously, the series will be available on World of Wonder’s streaming service WOW Presents Plus, which is available in 160 territories and will exclusively carry the series for international audiences, including those in the U.K.

It will be the first non-English language version of the show available to UK viewers and will be available on the platform with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles options.

“We firmly believe in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and can’t wait to welcome these 10 talented queens into the Drag Race family,” said Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-Founders.

“It’s fantastic to work with RTL and Vincent TV on launching a Dutch version of the franchise, but it’s also a privilege to be able to bring this brilliant new series to an international audience too, via our own SVoD Platform WOW Presents Plus,” added the pair.

Produced by World of Wonder since 2009, the Drag Race franchise has become a global phenomenon, and is available in 193 countries through network partners and World of Wonder’s streaming service WOW Presents Plus. The series has won a record number of Emmy Awards including Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, won critical praise and launched several live events including DragCon in the US and UK.

Announcing the series via a special RuMail video message, RuPaul said; “I am proud to announce that my beloved Drag Race is coming to you. And with a brand-new host…More info coming soon, so you better watch!”

Vincent ter Voert, founder and executive producer of Drag Race Holland, said that “after more than five years of developing this great format for the Dutch market, we believe finally the time is right for Drag Race Holland!”

“Our Dutch queens have been patiently waiting for a local broadcaster to acknowledge the urgency and beauty of this very successful entertainment show,” said ter Voert.

Bailey and Barbato, and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers, with Tom Campbell and Sally Miles serving as consultants.