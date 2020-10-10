‘Shadow Lines’ Emmi Parviainen Boards REinvent Studios’ Series “Transport” (EXCLUSIVE)

The Berlin Festival’s Finnish Shooting Star 2015 Emmi Parviainen (“Shadow Lines”), seasoned actor Maria Heiskanen (“Everlasting Moments”), Pirkko Hämäläinen (“Devil’s Bride”) and Belgian actor Geert van Rampelberg (“De Infiltrant”) are headlining the eight-part TV show “Transport.” Prix Europa winner Auli Mantila (“Silver Stars”, “The Geography of Fear”) will serve as its showrunner.

Lensing the show is veteran DoP J-P Passi, multi-awarded for the film “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olly Mäki” and second unit DoP on “Chernobyl.”

Veteran producer Miia Haavisto (“Tom of Finland”) and Tia Talli (“Nurses”) of Tekele are producing for Finnish pubcaster Yle. Belgium’s Philippe de Schepper (“Black-Out”) and Jonnydepony’S Helen Perquy, an executive producer on “Tabula Rasa,” are co-producing. Nordic global distributor REinvent Studios picked up the show in February.

Producer Haavisto said “Transport” stands out as a crime drama set in the food trade. “It’s the tale of ordinary people under immense pressure, all of whom are connected to the illegal transport of horses along the roads and wires of Europe.”

Parviainen plays Johanna, a young journalist investigating the origin of a microchip found in baby food. Heiskanen is an insurance investigator and Hämäläinen a bank manager, both connected to the case.

Helene Aurø, director of sales and marketing at REInvent Studios, said: ““Transport’s” topic of food and health safety is very timely.“

Haavisto concurred: “We’re all concerned about what we eat and buy, but do we really know what stories are behind the food chain? By tackling food fraud through the stories of ordinary people and recognizable situations, Auli Mantila brings the viewer close to the characters, who are faced with moral dilemmas.”

Following a two-week shoot in Flanders, Belgium in September, filming has resumed on location in Finland, around the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Reflecting on filming under coronavirus, Talli said: “We were lucky that we were in Belgium just before COVID19 cases started to climb again. Everyone was super careful, wearing masks and respecting all health safety protocols. It’s the same here in Finland, and most of the shoot is on location.”

“Transport” was backed by Yle, DR, RÚV, NRK, SVT, the Finnish Film Foundation, Screen Flanders, DPG Media, Belga Films Fund, Nordisk Film & TV Fond and Creative Europe. Delivery is set for next year.