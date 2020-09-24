Reed Midem CEO Paul Zilk Steps Down, Michel Filzi to Lead as New Boss

Reed Midem CEO Paul Zilk is stepping down from the company that organizes several prominent global entertainment industry markets such as Mipcom, MipTV and the Midem music mart.

Michel Filzi, who is currently president and CEO of Reed sister company Reed Expositions France, will step into Zilk’s role. He will take over from Zilk on Oct. 1, shortly before this year’s Mipcom, which runs Oct. 12-16 as a digital-only event

Filzi has 22 years of experience at Reed Expositions France, including 6 years as CEO. He will remain president and CEO of Reed Expositions France and continue to report into Dominic Feltham, EMEA president for Reed Exhibitions.

Filzi takes the reins at Reed Midem at a time when a combination of digital disruption and the coronavirus pandemic is starting to undermine the foundations of its business model, as more companies showcase products online, forcing physical markets to reinvent themselves.

“Reed Midem has always been an innovative organizer of leading, premium quality international events for business leaders,” Filzi said in the statement.

“With Paul’s support, I am really looking forward to working with the outstanding Reed Midem team to create new opportunities to deliver exceptional value for our customers.”

A U.S. citizen and Harvard Business School graduate, Zilk was promoted to Reed Midem CEO in 2003 and has led Reed Midem’s expansion into the real estate, television, music and e-sports sectors. Zilk is staying on board the company in an advisory role to Feltham for the next 12 months.

“We are grateful to Paul for his leadership and success in building strong brands that have served customers worldwide in continuously-evolving industries,” Feltham said in the statement. “Michel Filzi is an experienced leader, and I am confident he will do an excellent job as the new head of Reed Midem,” he added.