Red Arrow Studios Boss James Baker to Depart

Red Arrow Studios CEO James Baker is stepping down.

ProSiebenSat.1, which owns the “Love is Blind” producer, revealed on Wednesday that Baker’s contract with the business, which runs until the end of 2020, will not be renewed, marking an end to his 10-year tenure.

It’s believed Baker will return to the media investment sector in 2021, and also plans to expand his Swiss chocolate business, Jungcow.

Following his departure, ProSiebenSat.1 will install an advisory board at Red Arrow Studios, comprising of Rainer Beaujean, chairman of the executive board and CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE; Wolfgang Link, member of the board and CEO of SevenOne Entertainment; and Henrik Pabst, chief content officer for SevenOne Entertainment.

The existing Red Arrow Studios management team will report directly to the new advisory board. This new structure underlines ProSiebenSat.1’s strategy to focus on local and live entertainment in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in cooperation with Red Arrow Studios.

Beaujean said: “Red Arrow Studios is a successful international content production and distribution company, and therefore an important part of ProSiebenSat.1. Over the last 10 years James has developed and strengthened the operational performance of Red Arrow Studios – including an 18% growth in revenues in 2019 – and he has successfully driven the expansion of our German content ecosystem. We would like to thank him for his contribution to the business and wish him every success for the future.”

Baker added: “I have greatly enjoyed the last 10 years at Red Arrow Studios, working with talented people and creating exciting content around the world. Red Arrow Studios is in the good hands of my senior leadership team, and I wish everyone the very best.”

