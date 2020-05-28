Red Arrow Secures Spanish and Dutch Commissions for Gameshow Format ‘Block Out’

Red Arrow Studios International has secured two European commissions for its new gameshow format “Block Out,” with local versions ordered by broadcasters in Spain and The Netherlands.

RTVE Spain has commissioned a domestic adaptation of the show which will air on its La 1 channel this year, and will be produced by Endemol Shine Iberia-owned Gestmusic.

Avrotros has commissioned the format for The Netherlands, where it is being produced by Tin Can.

Originally created by Nippon TV and Red Arrow Studios, “Block Out” made its debut in Thailand on Channel 7. It has also been sold to VTV in Vietnam and to PT Cakrawala Andalas Televisi in Indonesia to air on ANTV.

The format challenges two teams of four players — each with their backs against a wall — to stay on the wall through a series of challenges. Wrong answers and bad judgments see blocks push out in a variety of combinations and speeds, forcing contestants into crazy positions to try and avoid being knocked into a pit below.

Red Arrow Studios International holds worldwide rights excluding Asia to “Block Out.” The European deals were concluded by Tim Gerhartz, senior VP of global sales, and Maria Arroyo, senior sales manager for Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Israel. The format is distributed in Asia by Nippon.

Gerhartz said: “Light-hearted, feel-good entertainment shows which bring the whole family together have never been more important. With its fun combination of physical games and trivia, ‘Block Out’ has all the components needed to entertain a broad family audience.”