×

‘[REC]’s’ Paco Plaza, Enrique Lopez Lavigne Set to Adapt ‘Roman Ritual’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roman Ritual
CREDIT: El Estudio

MADRID — Paco Plaza, co-director of [“REC”] and Netflix hit “Veronica” – is attached to write and direct “Roman Ritual,” inspired by the cult graphic novella from Spain’s El Torres,  and created together with producer Enrique López Lavigne (“28 Weeks Later,” “The Impossible”).

Envisaged as an event series – and sure to discomfit some and scandalize others, the original comic book being rejected by multiple publishers – “Roman Ritual” turns on a Pope who, like Pope Benedict XVI, is forced to quit – but this time round it’s because he’s possessed by the Devil.

Now in development, “Roman Ritual” is set up at El Estudio, the highly connected independent L.A., Mexico City and Madrid-based production house launched at February’s Berlin Film Festival by Canana head Pablo Cruz, López Lavigne and former Sony Pictures Intl. Productions head Diego Suárez Chialvo.

Showrun by Plaza and López Lavigne, the series looks set to follow the main thrust of the graphic novel, delivering a highly contemporary take on the classic exorcism storyline, telling what El Estudio describes as “the final exorcism: the ultimate defiance of the Church’s foundations, of the highest representative of God on the Earth, by the forces of evil.”

In the series, the Pope is possessed, and the Vatican has no choice but to call in exiled Father Salvador Trinidad to save the pontiff. With one exorcism after another failing, however, the Vatican is advancing on the election of a new Pope, unleashing a ferocious power struggle. Trinidad’s challenge is not only to cast out the Pope’s demon, which is currently slaying members of the Curia, but also to penetrate an elaborate conspiracy of interests and crimes, covered up to safeguard the Catholic Church and the entangled prominent members of the Pontifical curia.

“Roman Ritual” is produced by López Lavigne, Plaza, Suárez Chialvo and Cruz.

ROMAN RITUAL
CREDIT: El Estudio

El Torres admits to having been blown away as a child by William Friedkin and William Peter Blatty’s “The Exorcist” and the latter’s original novel.

To write “Roman Ritual,” which has artwork by Jaime Martínez and colors by Sandra Molina, El Torres drew on books and interviews with Father Gabriele Amorth and the work of Father José Alonso Fortea, another exorcist, mostly his “Summa dæmoniaca” and his “Exorcística.”

“They gave me a lot of ideas about how a demon could behave and how an exorcist couldn’t behave. So our indomitable exorcist, the tired soldier of God, is just a lot of the “’don’t.’”

“‘Roman Ritual’ was conceived as a comic book. Its success in several countries is precisely because comics allow you a certain license and recourses which are difficult to adapt to film and TV,” El Torres said, adding that he never dreamed of a small screen adaptation, “but reality always surprises.”

“It’s not very normal these days to discover re-readings of classic genre subjects that are so fresh, impactful, and at the same time terrifying. This El Torres achieves in his story of possessions which plays with our prior knowledge of the genre,” Plaza said. “He leads us, in a masterly fashion, from the well-known to a place we never imagined.”

López Lavigne added: “At the crossroads between fiction, the graphic novel and the horror genre, ‘Roman Ritual’ is an exemplary story of exorcists in the Vatican that I really want to see as a spectator.”

PACO PLAZA AND ENRIQUE LOPEZ LAVIGNE
CREDIT: EL ESTUDIO/Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

More TV

  • The Nanny Zoom Chat Quarantine

    'The Nanny' Original Cast to Reunite For Virtual Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nanny Fine, Maxwell Sheffield and the rest of the gang are getting back together on April 6 — but not in the way you might think. “The Nanny” creator and star Fran Drescher teased on her Twitter page last week, in response to a fan who wanted to watch the popular ’90s sitcom online, that [...]

  • Roman Ritual

    ‘[REC]’s’ Paco Plaza, Enrique Lopez Lavigne Set to Adapt ‘Roman Ritual’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — Paco Plaza, co-director of [“REC”] and Netflix hit “Veronica” – is attached to write and direct “Roman Ritual,” inspired by the cult graphic novella from Spain’s El Torres,  and created together with producer Enrique López Lavigne (“28 Weeks Later,” “The Impossible”). Envisaged as an event series – and sure to discomfit some and [...]

  • Reality Shows Become More Niche, Personal,

    Reality Shows Become More Niche, Personal, Extreme

    As part of MipTV Online Plus’s conference lineup Michelle Lin of media consultancy K7 Media highlighted a number of trends in reality shows, with the focus on social experiments, sports stories and true crime. Lin started her session by making a general observation about factual programming. “Broadly speaking topics are becoming much more specific in [...]

  • NO-MANS-LAND

    Arte France Moves to Open Up French Series to International

    Arte France, a bastion of quality European TV, is looking to make its French series ever less French , as it consolidates its position as one of Europe’s most internationally-minded TV operators. Early fruit of that drive, “No Man’s Land,” – “in microcosm, and in a thriller format, what we’re trying to do in general,” [...]

  • Vincent Marzello Obit Dead

    'The Witches' Star Vincent Marzello Dies at 68

    Actor Vincent Marzello, best known for his roles in “The Witches,” “Superman” and “The Spy Who Loved Me,” died on Tuesday. He was 68. Marzello’s wife, “Notting Hill” actor Lorelei King, tweeted the news. “The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning,” she wrote. “To those who knew him, I [...]

  • Shrill TV Show

    'Shrill' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Shrill” has been renewed for a third season at Hulu, Variety has learned. The third season will consist of eight episodes. The first season of the series was just six episodes while the second was also eight. The news comes just over two months after the launch of Season 2 on the streamer. The comedy series [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad