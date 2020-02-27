‘Running Wild’ Producer Propagate Strikes First-Look Deal with Germany’s Constantin

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls” producer-distributor Propagate Content has struck a first-look deal with Munch-headquartered Constantin Entertainment for entertainment titles.

Under the deal, the two companies will partner to develop and produce entertainment across all formats and genres.

Propagate’s slate includes the likes of “Hillary,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” and “Adam Ruins Everything,” while Constantin, one of the largest independent TV producers out of Europe and housed under Constantin Film, produces local versions of formats such as “The Voice” and “Masterchef” in several markets.

Constantin format “Chris Tall Presents” also recently became Amazon’s first German entertainment original.

Jochen Köstler, general manager for Constantin, said: “With their robust and growing catalogue of content across all genres and formidable development and creative team, Propagate is the ideal partner for Constantin Entertainment. Production is imminent and will continue to ramp up as we look forward to sharing much of Propagate’s great content and formats with our many clients.”

Cyrus Farrokh, president of distribution at Propagate, added: “We’re thrilled to team with Constantin, a powerful independent creative force throughout Europe. Our new partnership will provide both of our companies a wealth of opportunities across all genres and formats.”