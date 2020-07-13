‘Professor T’ With Ben Miller, Frances De La Tour Sells Across Scandinavia

Beta Film has pre-sold ITV’s anticipated series “Professor T,” starring Ben Miller and Frances De La Tour, across Scandinavia.

Currently at script stage, “Professor T” was picked up by TV2 for Norway, free-to-air television network TV4 for Sweden, as well as public broadcasters YLE for Finland and DR for Denmark. The series, which is set at the prestigious Cambridge University, is due to start shooting later this summer for an expected delivery in spring or summer 2021.

The six-hour series marks Eagle Eye Drama’s first original drama commission. The company was created by the team behind the banner Walter Presents and launched last year.

The series stars Miller (“Death in Paradise”) as Jasper Tempest, a brilliant but brash professor of criminology with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder‎, and De La Tour (“Harry Potter”) as his colorful but overbearing mother Adelaide. When former student and current police detective Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) turns to him for help, Professor T. reluctantly agrees.

“‘Professor T’ is a phenomenal concept and premise for a crime series, and Ben Miller is the perfect man to bring this smart, eccentric genius to life in the glorious, stunning and quintessentially British milieu of the University of Cambridge,” said Walter Presents co-founder and Eagle Eye CEO Walter Iuzzolino.

“This multi-territory deal means the ITV series will find a home on some of the most prestigious, commercially successful and culturally influential broadcasters across the Nordic countries. As a massive fan of their output over the years,” added Iuzzolino.

The series was produced in association with Belgian banners Caviar and Demensen. It is supported by Screen Flanders and the Belgian tax shelter.