Production Guild of Great Britain Appoints Lyndsay Duthie as CEO

The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) has appointed Lyndsay Duthie as its new CEO.

Starting the post in August, Duthie takes over for Alison Small, who oversaw the guild from 2012 to 2020, stepping down in March to take on the new role of U.K. Production Training Manager at Netflix.

With more than 1,000 members across the U.K., the PGGB represents those working within production office, production accounts, location management, VFX, post-production or assistant directing roles. The guild works closely with studios including Netflix, Warner Bros. and Disney to deliver training schemes that help meet the increased demand for production talent, which has accompanied the rise in high-end television and feature film production.

PGGB has been working closely with the British Film Commission, alongside other leading production industry orgs such as producers’ trade body Pact and entertainment union Bectu during the industry-wide consultation on the COVID-19 production protocols, which were finalized in late May.

Duthie has more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry as an educator, TV executive producer and broadcaster. Her producing credits span the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky and Discovery. She has also worked at Endemol Shine and set up her own production company, Ice Blue Media.

Since 2018, she has been Head of School for Film, Media and Performing Arts and Head of Farnham Campus at University for the Creative Arts. Prior to this, she was Head of the Film & TV Programme at the University of Hertfordshire, where she worked with the PGGB to launch a Production Finance Training Scheme.

Duthie is also a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and three-time winner of the University of Hertfordshire’s Vice-Chancellor Awards for Excellence in Education (2013-2016). She is the co-author of “The TV Studio Production Handbook” and has also served on the Board of Directors for Women in Film and TV.

Alex Boden, chair of the Production Guild of Great Britain, said: “An established voice in our sector with a wealth of experience in producing, education and training, she has worked with many of the stakeholders that we partner closely with, including the BFI, Pact, ScreenSkills and the NFTS.

“Lyndsay will pick up the reins at a crucial time as together the industry rises to the challenge of restarting production. I have no doubt she’ll do a fantastic job of ensuring PGGB continues its strong track record of support for those behind the camera, especially as we respond to the realities of the production workplace post COVID-19,” said Boden.

Duthie added: “I am thrilled to be joining The Production Guild as CEO, particularly at this incredibly important moment in film and television history as we reimagine the production landscape. By nature, as production professionals we are problem solvers, so I know that we will find innovative ways together to future-proof our industry and continue the success of British film and television production. I very much look forward to the challenge ahead.”