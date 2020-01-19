Prince Harry Breaks Silence on Royal Split: ‘There Was No Other Option’

Prince Harry has broken his silence on his break with the royal family, saying there was “no other option” for him and wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking at a dinner in central London held for his Sentebale charity supporting children with HIV in southern Africa, the Duke of Sussex said it brings him “great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Harry confirmed that the couple did not ultimately reach the settlement they were hoping for.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible,” he said. “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.”

He added that he hopes his comments help those gathered “(understand) what it had come to” and that he had to “step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life”.

Harry added: “I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.

“I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.”

The prince said his royal duties had given him an “education about living.”

“This role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.”

Harry’s comments come a day after Buckingham Palace announced that the couple are to lose their royal titles of “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness” and will be forced to repay U.K. taxpayers for the renovation of their residence at Frogmore Cottage.

More to come.