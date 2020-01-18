×

Harry and Meghan Will Give Up Royal Titles, Repay U.K. for House Renovation

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at a township to learn about Youth Employment ServicesPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 02 Oct 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will lose their royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they step back as senior members of the United Kingdom’s royal family, according to a new statement from Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace.

The couple will also repay U.K. taxpayers for renovating their London home, known as Frogmore Cottage. They will no longer receive public payment for their royal duties. The changes will take place sometime in the spring, according to Buckingham Palace.

They explained in early January that they had made the decision to work towards “becoming financially independent” and to raise their son between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The statement from Her Majesty the Queen reads, “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

The statement from Buckingham Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.

This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.”

