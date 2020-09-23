‘Hostile Planet’ Producer Plimsoll Productions Buys Andrea Jackson’s Magnify Media

Independent U.K. production company Plimsoll Productions has fully acquired Andrea Jackson’s distribution outfit Magnify Media, after taking a minority stake in the company in 2016.

With access to Plimsoll’s resources and infrastructure, the acquisition will allow Magnify to continue to expand. Magnify’s current Mipcom slate includes two new Plimsoll formats: “Good with Wood” (Channel 4) and “Unique B&B”(BBC).

Magnify was set up in 2015 as a specialist content distribution and rights management company working with producers, rights owners and broadcasters to develop and exploit rights across platforms globally. The boutique company, which has built a strong reputation across the industry, represents titles from rights owners including Argonon, Rare TV, NRK, YLE, Seventh Art Productions, Kite Entertainment and CNN International. Hit shows include “Fittest Family,” “Doctors Vs. Internet,” “Rescue Dog to Super Dog” and “Cash in the Attic.”

Plimsoll, which has offices in Los Angeles, Bristol and Cardiff, is behind more than 70 series, including “Hostile Planet” (National Geographic), “Yellowstone Live” (National Geographic), “Night on Earth” (Netflix), and the upcoming “Tiny World” on Apple TV Plus. It distributes to more than 50 countries worldwide through Magnify Media.

In 2019, founder and CEO Grant Mansfield sold a substantial minority stake in Plimsoll to Lloyd’s Development Capital in a deal that valued the company at more than $110 million.

Jackson said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Magnify. We will continue to bring passion and energy to all that we do, and now with Plimsoll’s investment and resources, we can super-charge the business, which is to the advantage of all the brilliant rights owners whom we represent.”

Mansfield added: “Magnify has just had its best year ever. This is a natural development and logical evolution to our longstanding relationship, which will enable Andrea and her newly expanded team to maximize value for all the rights holders she represents.”