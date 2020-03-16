‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Line of Duty’ Latest U.K. Dramas to Delay Production

Two of the U.K.’s most popular scripted shows, “Peaky Blinders” and “Line of Duty,” have postponed production in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

World Productions’ “Line of Duty” is in its sixth season, as is Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions’ “Peaky Blinders.”

A BBC spokeswoman confirmed the delay in production to Variety: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions of ‘Peaky Blinders’ S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on ‘Line of Duty’ S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.”

The move follows news today of the postponement for two weeks of filming of Netflix’s “The Witcher” in the U.K. “The Witcher” production crew were told in an email last night about the decision to pause production, and also told that they will continue to be paid by Netflix during the two-week stoppage.

The production delays being caused by coronavirus in the U.K. look set to get worse, amid reports that producers are unable to insure productions against the virus.

There are also predictions that U.K. broadcast schedules will be full of repeats from the fall onward as the effects of coronavirus take hold of the industry and more productions are pushed back.

News of the postponement of ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Line of Duty’ was first reported in The Guardian newspaper.