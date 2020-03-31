Orange TV Spain Becomes First International Service to Offer AMC Selekt

MADRID – Orange TV Spain today became the first operator internationally to launch AMC Network International’s on-demand service, AMC Selekt, bringing more than 5,000 programs to subscribers.

Promoted as the most varied on-demand service now available in the Spanish market, the service offers all the on-demand films, series, documentaries, lifestyle, kids and musical content from AMC Networks International’s 10 channels across Southern Europe. Examples include recent drama series such as “Das Boot,” “Wisting” and “Bordertown” as well as popular feature films such as the “Lord of the

Rings” franchise, “Meet the Parents” and “The Addams Family.”

In addition to AMC’s in-house productions, the offer also includes concerts from popular national artists such as Vetusta Morla, Alice Wonder and Nunatak.

Orange TV subscribers will have access to the service starting today, at no additional cost to their current subscriptions. Networks with content available on the service include AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música.

CREDIT: AMC Networks Intl.

Most of the on-demand content will be added to the current Orange TV Cinema and Series package, which includes more than 40 channels and 10,000 titles as part of its TV a la carte service. Current subscribers to the network’s Children’s Max and Premium Music packages will also see their catalogs bolstered with the additions of Canal Panda for the former and Sol Música for the later.

“AMC Selekt is a content ecosystem with a wide range of themes, genres and formats from our acclaimed and award-winning television channels. It is the largest channel network library available in Spain and, more importantly, the most diverse. We are delighted that AMC Selekt is debuting with Orange TV, which is one of our main distribution partners in the market,” Manuel Balsera, EVP and managing director of Amcnise said in a press release.

Josep Maria Rabes, director of Orange TV in Spain, added: “It is a privilege for Orange TV to be able to incorporate the content of such a renowned company in the entertainment industry, AMC Networks, and to launch, as a world first, its great on-demand television service. Once again, this will enable Orange customers to enjoy, as always, the best content for the whole family and with the best image and sound quality, whenever and wherever they want.”