BAFTA-Winning Documentary Producer Norma Percy To Examine Donald Trump’s Foreign Policy for BBC, Arte (EXCLUSIVE)

Lauded documentary producer Norma Percy has turned her attention to Donald Trump’s foreign policy for her latest project, Variety can exclusively reveal.

With a working title of “Trump on the World Stage,” the three-parter sets out to tell the inside story of how the U.S. president has turned American foreign policy on its head, sparking outrage at home and abroad.

It will cover events such as Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, the decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal, and his shock announcement to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

“Trump on the World Stage” is produced by U.K.-based Brook Lapping, part of Zinc Media, and has been commissioned by BBC Two and Arte France. The series is a co-production with Paris-based Les Films D’ici. Percy is the series producer.

Emmy and BAFTA-winner Percy, who was a founding director of Brook Lapping in 1997, is famed for producing documentaries that feature interviews with world leaders and key decision makers. Interviewing the big players from all sides, her documentaries give viewers forensic accounts of major events from multiple perspectives.

Percy and Brook Lapping’s credits include “Inside Obama’s White House,” which had access to President Barack Obama, “Inside Europe: Ten Years of Turmoil,” “Iran & The West,” “Putin, Russia & The West,” “The Iraq War” and “The Death of Yugoslavia.” Earlier this month, Amazon Prime took U.S. rights to Percy’s upcoming series “Cuba: The Revolution And The World.”

Percy said: “For decades, Brook Lapping has been making landmark documentaries that get Presidents, Prime Ministers and their top aides who were inside the room to describe how the really big political decisions were taken. That’s exactly our approach here.

Percy added: “Those who were with him will tell how, from the start, Trump has run the country like his business empire: playing hardball to get the best deal. From Trump’s top officials and closest advisors, to the world leaders who have come up against his no-holes-barred manner, the series will reveal how Trump has thrown out the diplomatic rulebook.”

“Trump on the World Stage” has been pre-sold to SVT Sweden, DR Denmark, NRK Norway, VPRO Netherlands, VRT Flemish Belgium and YLE Finland.

The series is being distributed by BBC Studios, with delivery in time for America’s next presidential inauguration in January 2021.

Greg Sanderson, interim managing director at Zinc Television London, said: “Next year’s presidential inauguration promises to be an extremely pivotal time for America and for the world, so we are anticipating much international interest in this globally-important story.”

“Trump on the World Stage” was commissioned for BBC Two by Patrick Holland and Gian Quaglieni; and by Fabrice Puchault, Mark Edwards and Anne Grolleron for ARTE.

It is series produced by Norma Percy for Brook Lapping at Zinc Media, executive produced by Lucy Hetherington, and directed by Tim Stirzaker and Tania Rakmanova. The executive producers for Les Films D’ici are Serge Lalou and Charlotte Uzu.