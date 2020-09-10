Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media Gets Serafin Investment, Hires Olivia Pahl

Night Train Media (NTM), the production outfit and finance firm set up by former Tele München Group founder Herbert L. Kloiber, has received a long-term investment from private equity fund Serafin Group. The business has also appointed Olivia Pahl as head of content development and co-production.

Pahl will oversee the slate of global film, premium network television and streaming projects at NTM, the Munich-based company founded in February 2020 by Kloiber. Previously, at Studiocanal TV and Tandem Productions, Pahl rose to head of development after joining the company in 2015 from Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

“Olivia has proven herself to be a superb executive with excellent creative instincts, production skills and industry relationships,” Kloiber said. “I am thrilled to have her join me in managing our many existing projects with phenomenal co-production partners and growing our slate with more great content.”

By partnering with Serafin, which had an annual turnover of $1 billion in 2019, NTM has secured complete funding of its existing and future projects.

“Being nimble, having a short decision-making process and significant liquidity are major advantages for us now in securing great projects when other major players are sitting on the sidelines,” said Serafin’s Philipp Haindl. “This flexibility provides NTM with the chance to adjust our strategy quickly, depending on fallout from COVID-19, and take advantage down the road of strategic media growth opportunities in Europe and throughout the world.”

NTM recently teamed with content partner NENT Group, Starlings Television and Canada’s Mediabiz International to develop the futuristic, female-driven augmented reality drama “Veil.” It has also partnered with U.K. producer Blackbox Multimedia to announce a series based on the novel “The Ex-Wife” by Jess Ryder, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Catherine Steadman (2018’s “Something in the Water”), who also starred in “Downton Abbey.”

The latest addition to the NTM slate is “Doppelgänger”, an English-language crime drama with Argentina’s Avi Films.

(Pictured, L-R: Herbert L. Kloiber, Olivia Pahl, Philipp Haindl)