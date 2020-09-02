Olympian Nicola Adams Makes History With Female Same-Sex Partner on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

British double Olympic gold medalist boxer Nicola Adams is set to make history by being the first contestant to be part of a female same-sex dance team on BBC’s ballroom show “Strictly Come Dancing,” the format known as “Dancing With the Stars” in many international markets. The identify of her dance partner is yet to be disclosed.

In 2019, male professional dancers Johannes Radebe and Graziano di Prima performed a routine while Emeli Sandé sang. This attracted 189 complaints from members of the public. “ ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is an inclusive show and is proud to have been able to facilitate the dance between Johannes and Graziano during the Professionals’ dance,” the BBC had stated then. “They are dancers first and foremost, and their sex had no bearing on their routine.”

“People might know me from work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too,” Adams said. “I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Adams became the first female amateur boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 and became double Olympic champion following her second gold medal win in Rio 2016. After becoming World Amateur Champion in May 2016 she secured a grand slam of titles, and is the only female boxer in the history of the sport to have won every major title available to her; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth. She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016.

Other contestants announced for “Strictly Come Dancing” include ITV journalist and presenter Ranvir Singh, radio DJ and television presenter Clara Amfo, singer and actor Max George, actor and presenter Caroline Quentin, and broadcaster and former NFL player Jason Bell.

The 18th season of the BAFTA-winning show produced by BBC Studios will return in the fall on BBC One.