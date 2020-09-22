Nick Frost, Simon Pegg Comedy ‘Truth Seekers’ to Debut at Canneseries

Albin Lewi, the artistic director of the international series festival Canneseries, unveiled the lineup for the event’s third edition Tuesday in Paris.

The festival, which runs Oct. 9-14, will open with the world premiere of “La Flamme,” with star Jonathan Cohen in attendance. The event will close with Season 4 of “Call My Agent.” The hybrid festival will take place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes and, for the first time, on the online platform Canneseries Live.

Among the world premieres in the Competition section are supernatural comedy “Truth Seekers,” written by Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, and starring Frost and Pegg, and World War II drama “Atlantic Crossing,” starring Kyle MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and “The Bridge’s” Sofia Helin as Norway’s Crown Princess Märtha.

Receiving its international premiere out of competition is “#Freerayshawn,” created by Marc Maurino, and starring Laurence Fishburne, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who won Emmys for the show, and Emmy nominee Stephan James.

Actor Judith Light, whose credits include “Transparent” and “American Crime Story,” will receive the Variety Icon Award, and “Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones will be feted with the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award.

The festival will also present a program of talks, under the Rendez-Vous banner. Among the speakers are “#Freerayshawn” director Seith Mann and actor Jasmine Cephas Jones; and “The Comey Rule” screenwriter and creator Billy Ray, and actor Jeff Daniels; “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, now working on “Emily in Paris”; “The Walking Dead” exec producer Gale Anne Hurd; “Dark” creators Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar; “Chernobyl” actor Jared Harris; “Call My Agent” actors Sigourney Weaver and Camille Cottin; and “Twin Peaks” and “Portlandia” star Kyle MacLachlan.

For the full lineup go here.