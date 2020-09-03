New VIS Madrid-based Cop Series ‘Parot’ Begins Production

Filming is underway on new police thriller “Parot” – a series based on the chaos that followed a controversial move seven years ago to reverse a piece of legislation in Spain that ensured prisoners served their full jail terms.

The ten-part drama, made up of one-hour episodes, focuses on a series of retribution attacks on prisoners who were subsequently released early, and a police officer determined to track down the person or people responsible for a series of revenge killings.

Filmed on location in Madrid – the series was ordered by ViacomCBS International Studios and Spanish public broadcaster channel and is being made by local production-sales company Onza, producers of Spanish time travel drama “The Department of Time.”

Since its launch in 2018, VIS has been on a major production drive and SVP & head of VIS Americas Federico Cuervo added that “Parot” marked the continuation of its strategy to pursue content partnerships with key European partners.

“This deal encourages us to continue developing localized content with a global scope and to deepen the relationship with the VIS EMEAA team in Spain led by Laura Abril,” he said.

Spanish actress Adriana Ugarte, best known for her leading roles in TV period drama “The Time in Between” and more recently, for the title role in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Julieta,” takes the role of Isabel Mora, an upright and determined police officer prepared to risk everything to catch the killer. Series showrunner is Pilar Nadal, whose credits include 17th century masked caper “Aguila Roja” as well as ‘90s newsroom series “Journalists.”

Other writers attached include Alonso Laporta, Olga Salvador, Mauricio Romero, Luis Murillo and Luis Murillo Arias.

The series’ two directors are Gustavo Ron, whose TV series credits include “Cable Girls,” and Rafael Montesinos – the director of limited series “The Stolen Daughter.”